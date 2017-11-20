Listen Live
clear-day
°
H 76
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
°
Partly Cloudy
H 76° L 62°
  • clear-day
    °
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • rain-day
    64°
    Morning
    Few Showers. H 77° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
‘No-kill’ animal shelter admits to euthanizing at least 7 healthy dogs
Close

‘No-kill’ animal shelter admits to euthanizing at least 7 healthy dogs

‘No-kill’ animal shelter admits to euthanizing at least 7 healthy dogs
Photo Credit: lesliejmorris/Getty Images
Dogs awaiting adoption in kennels

‘No-kill’ animal shelter admits to euthanizing at least 7 healthy dogs

By: Amelia Finefrock, Rare.us

In Richmond, Indiana, a “no-kill” animal shelter is under fire after they admitted to euthanizing at least seven healthy dogs, according to WXIN

“H.E.L.P the Animals” billed itself as a not-for-profit, no-kill facility where animals wouldn’t be euthanized -- even when the facility was full, WGNTV reported.

>> Read more trending news 

The board said the dogs were put down because they represented a “bite risk.” The group said it does not kill healthy or treatable animals, reserving euthanasia for terminally ill animals or those “considered dangerous to public safety.”

“If somebody just came by or if somebody knocked on the door, or if the dog got away from people, it could still injure somebody, it could bite somebody. And it would be a liability to that person but it would reflect back on our shelter,” Board President Susan Beeson said.

The decision to euthanize the dogs was made by the shelter’s executive director and a small committee, according to Beeson. But Beeson admits not everyone was made aware that the dogs were euthanized. Some of the employees were asked to lie and say the dogs had simply been relocated -- a decision Beeson said the executive director may have made to “spare” the employees who hadn’t been told, rather than to deceive the public.

“We knew that wasn’t going to be a viable thing to do,” Beeson said.

>> Related: Dog mauled, killed by pit bull at PetSmart during grooming appointment

According to a statement released by the board, of the seven dogs that were put down, some had bitten individuals in their adoptive families and had been returned; some had also bitten staff members. Over the past five years, the group said it had made the “extremely difficult” decision to euthanize a total of 52 dogs -- 19 that were “bite risks” and 33 that were “critically sick.”

H.E.L.P said it had helped find homes for more than 5,600 dogs and cats since 2012. According to Beeson, Jamie Glandon, the group’s executive director, has been let go as a result of the controversy.

Several petitions circulated online over the past few days calling for Glandon and other members of the board of directors to step down. The petitions alleged that they tried to cover up the fact that the shelter was having animals put down -- saying instead that the dogs had been moved to a different area so they could be adopted.

Read more at WXIN and WGNTV.

Close

‘No-kill’ animal shelter admits to euthanizing at least 7 healthy dogs

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Sen. Al Franken accused of groping woman in 2010
    Sen. Al Franken accused of groping woman in 2010
    A woman accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, of groping her during a photo-op in Minnesota in 2010, two years after the former comedian and radio show host was voted into the U.S. Senate, CNN reported on Monday. >> Read more trending news Lindsay Menz, now 33, told CNN that she was posing for a photo with Franken at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair when the senator “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, (Franken) put his hand full-fledged on my rear.” She said the “uncomfortable” incident left her feeling “gross.” 'It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt,' she told CNN. 'I was like, ‘Oh my God, what's happening?’' In a statement to CNN, Franken said that he felt “badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected,” but he said he didn’t remember taking the photo with her. Menz came forward in the wake of allegations against Franken made by Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden. In a blog post for KABC, Tweeden wrote that Franken, who was a radio host for Air America at the time, forced himself on her as they were practicing a skit he wrote for the tour. Franken has since apologized for the incident. >> Related: Sen. Al Franken accused of kissing, groping news anchor without consent “I felt disgusted and violated,” Tweeden wrote. “No one saw what happened backstage. I didn’t tell the sergeant major of the Army, who was the sponsor of the tour. I didn’t tell our USO rep what happened.” She said she focused on entertaining the troops and didn’t speak up because she “didn’t want to cause trouble.” “We were in the middle of a war zone, it was the first show of our holiday tour, I was a professional and I could take care of myself,” she wrote. “I told a few of the others on the tour what Franken had done, and they knew how I felt about it.” >> Related: 'SNL' slams former cast member Al Franken on 'Weekend Update' Franken called for an investigation into the 2006 incident after apologizing to Tweeden in a statement last week. 'The truth is, what people think of me in light of this is far less important than what people think of women who continue to come forward to tell their stories,' Franken said. 'They deserve to be heard, and believed. And they deserve to know that I am their ally and supporter. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”
  • DNA expert testifies in downtown Orlando security guard's murder trial
    DNA expert testifies in downtown Orlando security guard's murder trial
    A DNA expert is testifying Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of raping and killing a 27-year-old woman at her downtown Orlando apartment. Police said Stephen Duxbury strangled Sasha Samsudean in October 2015 at the Uptown Place apartments after she returned from a night out. Duxbury worked as a security guard at the apartment building at the time. Read: Investigators testify in downtown Orlando security guard's murder trial On Friday, jurors were shown physical evidence in the case, including a pair of Skechers sneakers prosecutors said Duxbury was wearing when he killed Samsudean. Police said Duxbury tried to pass off a different pair of shoes as the ones he had worn that night, but they said the sneakers match shoe prints found in her apartment. Prosecutors on Friday had a cellphone expert testify that Duxbury googled how to open Samsudean's unique front door lock before she died. The expert said Duxbury tried erasing his phone afterward. Read: Testimony continues in downtown Orlando security guard's murder trial Photos: Sasha Samsudean Duxbury told police he never went into Samsudean's apartment. Investigators said DNA evidence was discovered on Samsudean's body and her bedsheets, and Duxury's fingerprints were found on her toilet and her nightstand. Investigators said surveillance footage shows Duxbury walking with an intoxicated Samsudean. Read: Video shows murder suspect, victim at downtown Orlando apartment His attorneys claim that investigators botched the case and that the true killer remains at large. Duxbury faces life in prison if convicted in Samsudean’s death. Click here to watch the trial live once court resumes after a lunch break. Read: New report outlines how suspect broke into woman's downtown apartment
  • Woman killed, employees tied up at popular Atlanta restaurant
    Woman killed, employees tied up at popular Atlanta restaurant
    Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Barcelona Wine Bar. According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the restaurant in the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that a person had been shot. Police said they found 29-year-old Chelsea Beller, of Atlanta. Police told WSBTV, Beller had been shot once in the shoulder during an apparent robbery. >> Read more trending news  As the restaurant was closing, three men entered the location and tied up employees with electrical tape, according to police. They said the victim was forced upstairs to open the safe and then shot. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died. 'She was just a positive person, fun loving. She didn't have an enemy to speak of,' said her cousin, Brandi Borgwat. 'Everybody that knew her, loved her.' Friends left flowers and candles outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon. While the investigation continues, Beller's family hopes that her killers are not on the streets for much longer. 'She deserves justice for this,' said Borgwat.
  • Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Sheriff’s cruiser dashcam captures plane crash on busy Clearwater road
    Dashcam footage from two different vehicles captured a plane crash Sunday on a busy Clearwater road. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on YouTube Sunday, within hours of the crash. Two deputies were driving on North Keene Road as the plane tried to make an emergency landing.  The plane’s wing clipped a wing, sending the plane crashing into a wooded area. A resident in the area quickly recorded video of the response. According to reports, the pilot and passenger were able to escape the wreckage uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the incident.
  • U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    U.S. Navy apologizing for obscene skywriting
    Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a phallus and the U.S. Navy says it’s responsible for the obscene sky drawing. Maverick and Ice have nothing on this pilot. Navy officials were forced to apologize after residents of Okanogan County, Washington noticed a sky drawing many said looked like male genitalia on Thursday. In a statement to KREM-TV, officials at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island said, 'The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.' So just to be clear, the Navy says, there is ‘zero training value’ in drawing a giant penis in the sky.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.