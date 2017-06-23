CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and White House counsel Kellyanne Conway shared a tense exchange after Camerota accused Conway of not answering her question about Russian interference.

Camerota asked Conway specifically what President Trump’s White House is doing to prevent Russian interference and hacking in American politics.

"You're not answering": @AlisynCamerota asks Kellyanne Conway question about addressing Russia interference 7 times https://t.co/t84hz1qtC0 — CNN (@CNN) June 23, 2017

Each time Camerota asked a question, Conway did not respond directly.

Conway accused CNN of pushing a narrative before saying “you’ve asked me the same question three times now and I’m answering it.”

“Kellyanne, you’re not answering it,” Camerota shot back.

“He’s the president of the United States,” Conway said again of Trump.

“And what’s he doing?” Camerota asked again, still in search of an answer.

Camerota continued to press Conway for an answer.

“What action is the White House doing to stop Russian interference in elections?” Camerota asked again.

Conway answered again telling Camerota that Trump expressed “his resistance towards any type of outside interference.”