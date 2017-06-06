Shortly after a deadly road rage shooting Monday on I-285 in DeKalb County, Georgia, witness Frank Kovagh pulled his car over and approached the accused gunman.

>> Read more trending news

Johnnie Hudson, the 39-year-old Decatur man currently in the county jail on a murder charge, asked Kovagh to call 911.

“I just shot him,” Hudson told Kovagh.

Johnnie Hudson charged w/ murder after police say he shot & killed a father of 3 during a road rage incident Coverage live at 5:03P @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/cGVHBhMGYj — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) June 6, 2017

The lifeless body of Chris Ervin, 33, of Stone Mountain, was next to the left front tire of Hudson’s Dodge pickup truck.

“Did he have a gun?” Kovagh asked.

Those were among new details that emerged Tuesday in a DeKalb police report that detailed the aftermath of the shooting. The report does not spell out how a minor crash took such a violent turn.

Hudson was already in a patrol car when additional officers got to the scene on I-285 South near the Ponce de Leon Avenue exit, police said. They saw Ervin’s body and shattered glass on the road. The driver’s side window on Hudson’s truck was broken. A .40-caliber shell casing was mixed in with the broken glass.

It appeared that Hudson’s truck had rear-ended truck Ervin’s Lexus, according to the report. The driver’s door on the Lexus was open.

Authorities said Ervin got out of his car and approached Hudson, who fired through the driver’s side window at Ervin. It is not clear if any words were exchanged between the men before the fatal shot. The shooting caused major delays on the interstate.

As an officer transferred Hudson from one patrol car to another, Hudson had a question, police said.

He wanted to know if Ervin was alive.

The report does not say if the officer answered him.

Hudson was taken to police headquarters.