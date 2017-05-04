A bride is starting a new life after getting a life-saving kidney transplant just days before her wedding.

Anu Philip, 28, of Heartland, Texas, told ABC News that she has minimal change disease, which causes abnormal kidney function. Her kidneys failed in 2011, and she has been on a waiting list for a transplant since 2012.

She told KXAS that she was floored when she found out doctors found a match for her just days before her wedding.

“When they called, I was in shock, because I’m getting married next week!” Philip said.

“The difficult part was the time constraint for us,” Dr. Matthew Mulloy, surgical director of adult and pediatric abdominal transplants at Medical City Dallas Hospital told ABC News. “What she and I had talked about was that the challenge would be to get her in and out of the hospital quickly and for her to make it to her wedding […] In this instant, my recommendation to her was to not pass on this donation.”

Philip received the transplant and walked down the aisle less than a week later.

“Before the wedding, she was on dialysis for the past five years, so every day when she woke up, she very tired, very weak,” Philip’s now-husband, Jeswin James, told ABC News. “After the transplant, she’s energetic. My wife, she’s healthy, she happy, she’s full of life.”