Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial

Thirteen years after a Temple University basketball team manager went to famous alumni Bill Cosby's nearby home for career advice, her complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her that night will soon be a task for a Pennsylvania jury.

Jury selection in the sexual assault case will begin Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, two weeks ahead of Cosby’s scheduled trial in Montgomery County.

The trial will start June 5.

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and assaulting the former Temple University employee in 2004.

WPXI's legal analyst expects that more than the usual 12 jurors and two alternates will be selected because of the extremely high-profile nature of the case. More than 100 potential jurors will be called.

Cosby is expected to be in the courtroom.

Allegheny County officials said last week that they called in additional security and staff to handle the high-profile case.

After the jury is selected, it will be bused across the state to Montgomery County for the trial and sequestered for the duration.

﻿The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

