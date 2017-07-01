July 4 sales and deals from restaurants, retail and online sites

Listen Live
Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Denver Post via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - JULY 4: Elyse enjoys a sucker during the seventh annual Park Hill Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2016. (Photo by Michael Reaves/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By: Debbie Lord
Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Denver Post via Getty Images

July Fourth  is a day for celebration. Whether it’s a beach trip, a picnic or just hanging out with family and friends, here are a few deals and freebies you may want to take advantage of.

Restaurants

(Note: Check with local restaurants. Not all locations offer the deals)

Applebees: Two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase.

Cici’s Pizza: Wear red, white or blue at Cici’s Pizza and get a free kid’s buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and drink.

Denny's: Children ages 10 and under can eat free with meals off the kids’ menu.

Fogo de Chao: Children under 12 eat free if you mention the code FOGO4TH when making a reservation.

Hungry Howie's: Use the code JULY4 when placing an online order and get a medium one-topping pizza for .4 cents. The offer is good from July 1-July 4 with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price.

Red Robin: The restaurant is offering a free ticket to “War for the Planet of the Apes” when you buy a Red Robin restaurant gift card worth $25 or more.

Roy Rogers: Get a 12-piece fried chicken meal with biscuits and two large sides for $19.99 at participating locations.

Starbucks: Through Sunday, Starbucks is offering a buy one, get one free iced espresso from 2-5 p.m.

Retail

American Eagle Outfittters: Clearance items are under $20 through July 4

Ann Taylor: Everything in the store is 50 percent off now through July 3.  

Ann Taylor: Sale items are up to 60 percent off.

Anthropologie: Sale items are up to 50 percent off.

Barney’s New York: Select designer styles up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 10 percent off select sale styles.

Bloomingdale’s: Select item up to 50 percent off.

Coldwater Creek: Get 20 percent off all sale items and 40 percent off all outlet items (use code: FREEDOM); through July 4.

Express: Select styles are up to 50 percent off.

Foot Locker: Get an extra 25 percent off select items that are already on sale.

Gap: Summer styles are up to 50 percent off.

H&M: Get up to 70 percent off select styles.

JCPenney: Save more than 50 percent off mattresses. Get an additional 25 percent off when you spend $100 or more with your JCPenney Credit Card or additional 20 percent off under $100 with your JCPenney Credit Card (use code: 34BUYNOW) online only through July 4. JCP is also offering $10 off $25 or more (use code: 9SHOP) in stores and online through July 4.

Kate Spade New York: Save an extra 30 percent off all sale items (use code: SUNNY) through July 5

Ked’s: Get an extra 20 percent off sale items through July 9.

Kmart: Buy any pair of sandals, flip-flops, or other beach shoes now through July 8, and you can get a second pair for a $1.

L.L. Bean: Save up to 50 percent off select styles.

LOFT: Get up to 50 percent off select made-for-sun styles. Loft is also offering an extra 50 percent off sale items.

Lane Bryant: You can buy one, get one free on shorts, crops, and capris.

Lord & Taylor: Get up to 70 percent off clearance items through July 4.

Macy’s: Save up to 60 percent off items in store and online.

Old Navy: The entire store is on sale now through July 5.

Rockport: You can get up to 50 percent off select styles. Rockport also has a get 2 pairs of select styles for $99 sale.

Soma: Save up to 80 percent off select styles. 

Walmart: Save on select swing sets and outdoor furniture among other items. 

What to buy

From Brent Shelton at FatWallet.com, here’s a list of items you may want to consider buying in July.

Fourth of July sales started ahead of the holiday in late June and will push out past the holiday and into the second week of July. 

These categories offer a better time to buy from this time of year: outdoor activities gear and apparel, summer clothing for kids and adults, furniture (living room and bedroom), heat/sun protection items (air conditioners, fans, shades, umbrellas, hoses, sprinklers and ultraviolet protection), and of course, a variety of outdoor party needs.

Furniture, kitchen

Sears: July 4 event offers savings from 40 percent off appliances, 60 percent off mattresses and 30 percent off lawnmowers

Williams Sonoma: Jimmy Kimmel Silicone Spatula $3.99

Cooling

Staples: Avalon 16 Inch 360 degree adjustable floor/table fan for $19.99 (was $69.99)

Air-n-water.com: Arctic King AKPD-12CR4 12K BTU dual hose portable air conditioner $223.99 (w/code)

Clothing

Frederick's of Hollywood: Up to 50 percent off swimwear

Burlington: Swimwear up to 65 percent off.

Bare Necessities: Get 15 percent off and free shipping on select swimwear (w/code).

Academy Sports: Save 25 percent off O'Rageous swimwear.

Carter's: Get savings from $2.79 and up on clearance after an extra 30 percent off.

Outdoor furniture 

Target: Get 25 percent off select patio furniture, and up to 30 percent off patio and garden items.

Wayfair: Patio furniture up to 65 percent off  

Cost Plus World Market: Up to 60 percent off outdoor furniture.

Outdoor sports gear and yard games 

Cabela's: Up to 50 percent off gear and games.

REI: Up to 50 percent off camping, cycling, clothing and more.

AirFilterDelivered.com: Up to 45 percent off list price.

