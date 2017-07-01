Listen Live
National
July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means
July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means

July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means
July 4, 2017: Some quotes on what freedom means

By: Debbie Lord
On Tuesday, America will celebrate Independence Day.

In honor of July 4th, here’s what some patriots, politicians and just plain people have to say about freedom.

“The winds that blow through the wide sky in these mounts, the winds that sweep from Canada to Mexico, from the Pacific to the Atlantic - have always blown on free men.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“We on this continent should never forget that men first crossed the Atlantic not to find soil for their ploughs but to secure liberty for their souls.” – Robert J. McCracken

"The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly." – John F. Kennedy

"You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom." – Malcolm X

“Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.” – George Bernard Shaw

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.” – Erma Bombeck

“My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!” – Thomas Jefferson

“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” – Abraham Lincoln

"The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality, or religion. It is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. That it doesn't matter where you came from, but where you are going." – Condoleezza Rice

“Freedom is never free.” – Author Unknown

“There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.” – William J. Clinton

"Patriotism is easy to understand in America; it means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country." – Calvin Coolidge

“My country, 'tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing, Land where my fathers died, Land of the pilgrims' pride, From every mountainside, Let freedom ring!” – Samuel Francis Smith

“Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the democrats believe every day is April 15.” – Ronald Reagan

"So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania! Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado! Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California! But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia! Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee! Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring." – Martin Luther King Jr.

"Courage, then, my countrymen, our contest is not only whether we ourselves shall be free, but whether there shall be left to mankind an asylum on earth for civil and religious liberty." – Samuel Adams

 

 

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Police: 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
    Police: 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
    At least 25 people were shot in an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday and more were injured trying to evacuate the building, KTHV reported. >> Read more trending news  One person was upgraded from critical to stable condition after the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, police said. Little Rock police confirmed that all victims were alive. Police said 28 people in total were injured: 25 from gun shot wounds and 3 from other injuries. Gov. Hutchinson released a statement Saturday morning about the club shooting. According to police, there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire took place, ABC News reported. Police have not released any suspect information, but said they do not believe that it was a terror-related incident, KATV reported.
  • Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears stores across the country will be holding liquidation sales Friday. The chain is trying cost-cutting measure to survive, according to the company’s management. The retail chain announced in January it would be closing 150 stores starting in the spring. Last week management announced it would close an additional 20 outlet stores. Sears Holdings, which includes Kmart stores, is on pace to close 260 locations in 2017.  >> Read more trending news The company said in March that without the measures it’s likely the company would go out of business. 'Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern,' said the statement. The company lost $2.2 billion in the fiscal year ending in January. It has not made a profit since 2010. The liquidation sales will continue, Sears management said, through mid-September. 
  • Charges dropped against teens accused of starting fire in Smoky Mountains
    Charges dropped against teens accused of starting fire in Smoky Mountains
    Prosecutors have dropped charges against two eastern Tennessee teenagers accused of  starting a fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last November, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. >> Read more trending news  Defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs argued that the prosecution was unable to prove that the two boys, ages 17 and 15, ignited the blaze that began in the national park and spread to Gatlinburg five days later. “My client and the other juvenile, based on the proof and the evidence, did not cause the death and devastation in Gatlinburg,” Isaacs said during a news conference. Jimmy Dunn, 4th Judicial District Attorney General, cited the “unprecedented, unexpected and unforeseeable wind event” that led to the spread of the fire to the Gatlinburg area after the Chimney Tops fire, the News Sentinel reported.
  • House and Senate Republicans ask GOP leaders to cancel August break
    House and Senate Republicans ask GOP leaders to cancel August break
    With a growing backlog of major legislation, some Republicans in the Congress say it’s time for their leaders to make a major change in the Congressional schedule for 2017, and force lawmakers to give up a five week summer break that extends until Labor Day, in order to make progress on President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. “It sounds like they’re going to go ahead and stay with the calendar as it is,” said, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), “and that’s a mistake.” The current schedule has lawmakers off the next week for a July Fourth break, working the next three weeks, and then off from July 28 until the day after Labor Day on September 5. If you look at that schedule through the end of September – which is the end of the fiscal year – there isn’t really much time to get a lot of work done. “Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year,” said a letter sent to the Senate Majority Leader by a group of GOP Senators. “Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work,” read the letter signed by ten Senators – David Perdue (R-GA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC). Not to be outdone, there were letters on the House side as well, as a group of GOP lawmakers asked Speaker Paul Ryan to keep Congress at work in the heat and humidity of August. “We request that you cancel Congress’s current plans to recess for the month of August to ensure there is enough time to address the long list of pressing issues on our docket,” read the letter from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). That missive was also signed by Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Ken Buck (R-CO), Ted Yoho (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-CA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Dave Brat (R-VA), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Raúl Labrador (R-ID), H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Thomas Garrett (R-VA). “We vowed to repeal Obamacare, pass pro-growth tax reform, reign in federal spending, and work towards balancing the budget. The American people put their faith in us and are counting on us to carry out these goals,” the lawmakers said. Even if the Congress stayed in session in August, it’s not clear what would actually get done on that GOP agenda – as I wrote yesterday, items like tax reform, infrastructure, and a budget outline aren’t ready right now for the floor. Sent a letter to @SenateMajLdr requesting to cancel or shorten the August state work period. READ MORE → https://t.co/xTipg4lX21 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 30, 2017 Most people don’t know that federal law actually requires the Congress to adjourn sine die for the year by July 31; instead, Congress routinely works until close to Christmas in most years. In rare cases, lawmakers have stuck around deep into August – but it doesn’t always assure progress. For example, I remember in 1982, when negotiations on a major tax bill kept the Congress working until August 19, when the final plan was approved in the House and Senate. In 1994, Democrats kept the Senate at work several extra weeks in August, but were unable to produce a bill on health care reform, even after staying at work until August 25. The House also stuck around extra time in August, but also failed to act on health reform. While some GOP lawmakers asked to work more, there were other Republicans who weren’t exactly embracing the idea of scrapping the August Recess. “I think we have time to get everything done that we need to get everything done,” said Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA). “But in the event we don’t, I’m always open to staying and finishing our work.” We’ll see if GOP leaders decide to work a little bit more in coming weeks.
  • Gov. Chris Christie shuts down N.J. government
    Gov. Chris Christie shuts down N.J. government
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered a government shutdown at midnight Friday after funding for a new state budget failed, NJ.com reported. >> Read more trending news The shutdown came after last-ditch attempts to reach a compromise between Christie and New Jersey Democrats who control the state legislature failed. “This order is necessary to maintain the protection, safety and well-being of the people of New Jersey while I attempt to convince the Legislature to send me a fiscally responsible budget that I can sign and reopen New Jersey’s government,” Christie said. The shutdown is the second in state history and will close government facilities like state parks and motor vehicle service offices, NJ.com reported. It will not affect organizations like the New Jersey State Police and psychiatric hospitals, and the state lottery will remain in operation.
