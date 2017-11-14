Jordin Sparks announces she's married, pregnant

To the surprise and delight of many of her fans, singer Jordin Sparks is married and has a baby on the way.

>> Read more trending news

The 27-year-old former “American Idol” winner secretly married boyfriend Dana Isaiah in July, People magazine reported. They found out in August that they were expecting their first child together.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told People. “(Dana’s) been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks met Isaiah, 25, after the pair’s families put the two in touch.

Sparks’ mother and Isaiah’s mother suggested the two text and talk so that Isaiah could get a better idea of what to expect if he moved to Los Angeles, where he was wanting to pursue his modeling career.

“My mom was trying to get her to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here,” Isaiah told People. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.’”

But after talking almost every day for about a month, the two grew feelings for each other. Isaiah flew to L.A. in April and met Sparks for the first time. The two hit it off.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like, in my head, ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” Sparks said. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Hawaii on July 16. Their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in the spring.

“I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts,” Sparks told People. “This is the best part so far because I have (Dana) and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”

Read more at People magazine.