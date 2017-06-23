Johnny Depp jokes about Trump assassination

Ok, so at some point in your life, you’ve at least thought about skydiving (it’s pretty much a bucket list staple). But the thought of falling thousands of feet from up in the air, potentially to your death, doesn’t really sound that appealing to everyone.iFLY Orlando is offering a safer alternative. Located on International Drive next to WonderWorks , iFLY is an indoor skydiving center where you can experience the thrill of freefalling...without the terror of actually having to jump out of a plane. Anyone from 3 to 103 can jump into the wind tunnel, packing winds of more than 100 mph, that’ll keep you flying like a superhero. iFLY started in Orlando almost twenty years ago. It moved from it’s old location near I-4 and reopened earlier this year as one of the only indoor skydiving centers around with world with two-flight chambers in one facilty. Indoor skydiving has become so popular, it’s now a worldwide sport, with more than 200 flyers competing in the Wind Games in Spain earlier this year. To get flying, you first get suited up and then take a short but informative lesson from the instructors. After that, you’re good to go. Striker is one of iFly Orlando’s instructors and says they get all different customers, from skydiving pros to those who are afraid of heights. “Sometimes you don’t feel comfortable until you’re in the wind, so you have to be brave enough to take that first step,” says Striker. “Then you get out there and you realize maybe you had expectations that were false...and quickly those melt away.” According to their website, iFLY has facilities across the country, including three in Florida, and 2 international locations. Prices start at $69.95 and flyers can choose from several packages. News 96.5 WDBO’s Samantha Jordan took the leap. Check out the video below.