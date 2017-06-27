Listen Live
Joe's Crab Shack makes some drastic changes ahead of possible sale of company
By: Rare.us
Weeks after Joe’s Crab Shack announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection ahead of a possible acquisition, Ignite Restaurant Group, the operator for the restaurant chain, is laying off its remaining 87 employees, according to documents released Monday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

“In connection with these proceedings, Ignite has sought court approval of a sale procedure that is expected to result in the sale of substantially all of Ignite’s business assets,” the documents reveal. “This sale procedure will result in the termination of employment of all of Ignite’s employees.”

Ignite announced on June 6 that it would reorganize under Chapter 11 in advance of an acquisition by KRG Acquisitions Co., an affiliate of Kelly Cos., a San Diego-based private-equity firm.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Police say the body of a woman was found Monday inside a family bathroom at an Oklahoma Walmart. At this time, police are not sure how long the woman was in the bathroom at the Sand Springs store. >> Read more trending news According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out-of-order sign on the door that remained there through the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death.
  • Roommate admits fatally stabbing Georgia college student in the heart
    Roommate admits fatally stabbing Georgia college student in the heart
    On Aug. 27 of last year, Breyana Davis dialed 911 to report a stabbing. Davis had just plunged a knife into the heart of her roommate, a 21-year-old Georgia State University student, and doused him with boiling water at their DeKalb County apartment. >> Read more trending news On Monday, Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Charles Rudison, a business major who also worked at a Publix distribution center. Judge Gregory A. Adams sentenced her to 20 years in prison. Davis was initially charged with murder, but the district attorney’s office allowed her to plead to the lesser offense after “extensive discussions with the victim’s family,” DA spokeswoman Yvette Jones said. Rudison’s sister, Karla Jones, had mixed feelings. “I wish the years were longer,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “but (at) least she's getting punishment for this.” Jones and the rest of the family were devastated and confounded by the crime. >> Related: Woman killed, five others hurt in valet parking accident Rudison, who had met Davis on an online student housing board, died after a night out in downtown Atlanta. Davis, whose attorney could not immediately be reached for comment, left him and another friend at one point and went back to their shared apartment. Rudison and the other friend were angry with Davis because they had to catch a ride home with a ride-sharing service. Once they arrived at the apartment, it took only moments for Davis to douse Rudison with boiling water and stab him, a detective testified in a previous hearing. Even now, the motive for the crime is still mysterious. Read more here.
  • Short on votes, Senate Republicans delay vote on GOP health bill
    Short on votes, Senate Republicans delay vote on GOP health bill
    Unable to muster enough votes, Republican leaders in the Senate said on Tuesday that they would not force a final vote on a GOP health care bill this week, trying to get extra time to negotiate a plan which could win the backing of 50 Republican Senators, as a vote seemed like to slip into the month of July. “It’s a big complicated subject,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who downplayed GOP troubles, vowing not to give up on changes to the Obama health law. “Legislation of this complexity almost always takes longer than anybody would hope,” McConnell added, as GOP Senators were to meet later in the day with President Donald Trump at the White House. .@SenateMajLdr on health care vote delay: 'We're going to continue discussions' within conference, White House 'very anxious to help.' pic.twitter.com/MYkLRc8nQH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 27, 2017
  • What is next for the Senate health care bill?
    What is next for the Senate health care bill?
    ﻿Updated at 1:52 p.m. ET﻿: From The Associated Press: “Lacking votes, Senate GOP leaders abruptly delay vote on health care bill until after July 4th recess.” Original story: Early Tuesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said he will oppose beginning debate on the Senate health care bill, voting no on a procedural vote that would put into motion the final vote for an overhaul of the country's health care system. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), and Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada) have said they, too, will likely oppose the procedural motion that allows debate on the bill to start. All four senators have said they would need to see alterations to the GOP version of the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare before they would vote to move forward. >> Read more trending news On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office “scored” -- or estimated the cost -- of the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said he hoped to have a vote on the bill by Thursday before senators leave Washington D.C. for the Fourth of July holiday recess. So what will happen next with the bill? Will we see a vote? Here’s a look at how the bill would become a law. Since the CBO score is in, the Senate parliamentarian will meet with McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to make sure that the bill as written is in line with the rules of reconciliation. Reconciliation allows legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote of 51-49. Reconciliation does not allow for a filibuster, so a senator could not delay a vote on the bill indefinitely. Once the bill is cleared for reconciliation, and if McConnell feels it can survive, he will take the bill to the Senate floor. There, the bill faces a procedural step called a “Motion to Proceed” that allows the Senate to begin debate on the legislation. If the vote for that procedure – a simple majority vote – fails, then the bill does not go to the Senate floor for debate or for passage. If it survives the Motion to Proceed, the bill heads to the floor. Once the bill is introduced, a 20-hour window for debate begins. The debate time is divided between Democrats and Republicans. The debate process allows for speeches about the bill and amendments and motions to the legislation. After the 20 hours of debate, there is a little more time for senators to offer amendments to the bill with no debate. Eventually, someone will call for a “Motion to End Debate,” otherwise known as a “cloture” vote. The cloture vote ends all discussion on the bill and moves the legislation to one final vote on the Senate floor. During that vote, McConnell can only afford to lose two GOP votes and still see the bill pass, since all of the Democratic senators have said they will vote no on the bill. He would do that with the help of Vice President Mike Pence, since the vice president has the power to break a tie vote in the Senate.
  • New Snapchat feature has Kissimmee Police concerned
    New Snapchat feature has Kissimmee Police concerned
    Kissimmee police warned parents on Monday about a new feature in the latest Snapchat update. Snap Map allows users to see where their friends are by using GPS information. Police said they’re concerned because the feature also shows any photos or video the user has posted to their friends, and not every Snapchat user may know who is on their friends list. They’re suggesting that users set their location to “ghost mode,” which hides the users location. To place Snap Map in “ghost mode,” open Snapchat, and pinch the screen when the camera is on, and you’ll see an option for “ghost mode.”
