After Jimmy Kimmel revealed on the Monday night episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that his newborn son had recently undergone open heart surgery, his wife Molly McNearney took to social media to share a sweet photo of the father and son.

“I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys,” she captioned the picture of Kimmel and son Billy, who was born on April 21, smiling at each other. “Both criers.”

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

During an emotional monologue this week, Kimmel told viewers that three hours after Billy was born, doctors noticed he had a heart murmur and was turning purple, leading them to discover that his pulmonary valve was blocked and that he had a hole in the wall of his heart. Doctors then performed open heart surgery on the infant, which according to the late-night host, “was a success.”

On Tuesday, Kimmel thanked fans via Twitter, sharing a picture of McNearey, Billy and daughter Jane, 2.

“Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support,” he wrote. “Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO.”

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP FILE - This Feb. 27, 2017, file photo shows Jimmy Kimmel, left, and his pregnant wife Molly McNearney at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The hole-in-the-heart problem that plagues comedian Jimmy Kimmel's newborn son is one of the most common heart-related birth defects, and it usually can be fixed with surgery. On his show Monday night, the comedian tearfully described the emergency operation needed after his son, William John, was born on April 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)