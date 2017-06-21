F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects

A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport.

The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD.

The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours.

Ellington Field is under evacuation after an F-16 crashed. The evacuation covers a 4000 sq ft. radius. Ellington Field is currently closed. — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) June 21, 2017

A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed.

Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.