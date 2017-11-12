Statues of "Toy Story" franchise staples Jessie and Rex were the first characters installed as part of the infrastructure for a roller coaster at the land themed for the movie at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the company announced.

The characters were installed as part of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, one of the attractions in the 11-acre Toy Story Land, which takes visitors into Andy's backyard.

"Andy’s assembled his awesome coaster kit," officials said in a release. "And Slinky Dog is ready to take you for a wild ride on a crazy coaster -- one that gives you a glimpse of all that Toy Story Land has to offer. Come along as Slinky Dog bends and twists his coils around curves, hills, bridges and drops."

The ride's storyline centers around Rex and Jessie, who decided to help Andy build a roller coaster using his Mega Coaster Play Kit, strings of lights and towers of blocks.

Toy Story Land, slated to open in summer 2018, "will shrink guests to the size of a toy and allow them to explore all the fun of Andy’s backyard."

