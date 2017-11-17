Jennifer Hudson files for protective order against ex-fiance

“American Idol” alum and current judge on “The Voice” Jennifer Hudson has obtained a protective order against her now ex-fiancé, David Otunga, after calling it quits on their relationship.

>> Read more trending news

People magazine confirmed the news with a statement from Hudson’s representative.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the representative said. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

The couple were engaged in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., in August 2009. The engagement news came just before Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were found dead by gunshot wounds in a Chicago home. The singer’s 7-year-old nephew was also found dead. Her former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was convicted of the murders in 2012.

Ortunga’s attorney denied any abuse allegations in a statement to People.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement read.

TMZ reports that Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo, said Hudson is using Otunga’s status as a former WWE wrester against him.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim,” Rizzo said, according to TMZ.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awa LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Singer Jennifer Hudson, winner of the Outstanding Album award, David Otunga, and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Close Jennifer Hudson files for protective order against ex-fiance Photo Credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awa LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Singer Jennifer Hudson, winner of the Outstanding Album award, David Otunga, and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. attend the 43rd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone addresses recently revealed sexual assault allegations from a teen girl