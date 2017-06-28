Listen Live
clear-night
75°
H 92
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
75°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 92° L 73°
  • clear-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Jenna Bush Hager explains how her daughters remind her of herself and sister Barbara
Close

Jenna Bush Hager explains how her daughters remind her of herself and sister Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager explains how her daughters remind her of herself and sister Barbara
Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Jenna Bush Hager speaks during the BookExpo 2017 at Javits Center on June 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Jenna Bush Hager explains how her daughters remind her of herself and sister Barbara

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

While speaking with People magazine, Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her daughters Poppy Louise, 22 months, and Margaret Laura “Mila,” 4, and how she sees her younger self in them.

>> Read more trending news

“Yesterday, Mila said, ‘It’s my room, my rules,’ and I flashed back to when I was 16 and tried to say things like that to my parents as a rambunctious teenager,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I have in store for me?'”

>> RELATED: The “TODAY” moms will have you in tears after you read the emotional letters they wrote to their babies

“And I think it is karma,” she continued. “[Twin sister Barbara Bush] and I were not the best, but I like that they’re strong, opinionated girls. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

As for their future, Bush Hager hopes her “headstrong” girls stay kind as they get older. The proud mom also vowed to always allow them to “make mistakes” just as her parents former President and George and first lady Laura Bush did for her.

“My greatest wish for my kids is to keep the kindness that they have now, and I want them to have that same kindness after the world has [its] way with them,” she said. “I don’t know if I’d be the same human I am today had I not been allowed to be my own person.”

My Easter 🐣🐣

A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Senate Republicans scramble to save GOP health care bill
    Senate Republicans scramble to save GOP health care bill
    In a surprise to many in his own party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday postponed plans for a vote this week on a GOP health care bill, as internal divisions among Republicans burst into the open on the best way to overhaul the Obama health law, delaying any vote until next month at the earlies. Here is what’s next on the health care front: 1. No vote until after the July Fourth break. The plan from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was to have a final vote on a GOP health bill by this Friday at the latest. Instead, the new plan is to come up with some deals and secure the 50 votes needed for passage in July. “I think this is a good decision,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who expressed optimism that a vote could take place the week of July 10. “We’re so close,” Perdue added. But one thing I’ve learned over the years is Congress only feels the pressure to act right before a vacation break – and that happens July 28. 2. Some not so subtle GOP messages. One thing that was striking were the statements issued by several GOP Senators – after the vote had been delayed – as several Republicans waited to publicly pronounce their opposition and concerns. For Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), it was the level of Medicaid spending. Maybe the biggest surprise was a tweet from Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) – who wasn’t on anyone’s radar – that he was opposed to the bill as it currently stands. To me, that’s a canary in the coal mine for broader GOP concerns about their health care bill. The Senate healthcare bill missed the mark for Kansans and therefore did not have my support. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 27, 2017 3. Some Republicans sounding some odd notes. Along with the statement from Sen. Moran, another post-delay item deserves a note, from Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). “The first draft of the bill included hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the affluent,” Lee said in a statement, which sounded more like something that a Democratic Senator might say, rather than a very conservative Republican. health111 4. Who can McConnell peel off on health care? While various GOP Senators said they opposed the Republican health plan, they also included the caveat that they don’t like the way it is right now. Things could change in coming days and weeks in order to get someone to vote “Yes.” But for Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), his message in a telephone town hall to voters back in the Silver State on Tuesday night was that he doesn’t expect major changes in how the GOP bill would deal with the Medicaid program. “I do not believe that Ronald Reagan would have supported this health care bill,” Heller said. I’ll put him down as a “No” for right now. 'This just shows you they don't have the votes right now…and they can't count on mine going forward.' — Heller on GOP postponing vote — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 28, 2017 5. But don’t declare the bill dead just yet. Remember, the House came back from several near-death experiences on health care in March and April, and still managed to get something approved in May. So, just because the Senate has thrown a tire does not mean that the entire bill is going into the Legislative Ditch. Speaker Paul Ryan said a few hours before the Senate got the chain wrapped around the axle that he wouldn’t bet against his Senate counterpart. The Majority Leader will be tested now, and we’ll see how Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) performs in the spotlight. Ryan: 'I would not bet against Mitch McConnell…I have every expectation the Senate will move this bill.' — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 27, 2017 Stay tuned.
  • Confessed attempted rapist reveals chilling details of plans to rape real estate agents
    Confessed attempted rapist reveals chilling details of plans to rape real estate agents
    A Pennsylvania judge has upheld the sentence of a Bucks County man who pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge in 2013. >> Read more trending news Frank Yeager, 33, was sentenced to prison for up to 20 years and later appealed, contending that his lawyer did not question whether his confession was legal. Yeager revealed he regarded his search for potential rape victims as “full time work,” police said. He wrote in a note, “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize.” He compiled a list with more than 200 names, addresses and personal information about targets, according to Lehigh Valley Live, and was was fixated on raping real estate agents. Judge H. Geoffrey Moulton Jr. upheld Yeager’s sentence and portrayed him as a full-blown psychopath who was obsessed with rape, Penn Live reported. >> Related: Lawyer recorded telling rape victim Trump will deport her if she testified, indictment says Yeager plotted for five months to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a property, and even waited in the home for her with the lights off. Read more here.
  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom now identified as 29-year-old woman
    The body of a woman found found Monday inside a bathroom at a Walmart in Oklahoma has been identified, but police still aren’t sure how long she was there. >> Read more trending news Sand Springs police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway from Muskogee. According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out of order sign on the door Friday and it remained there throughout the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death. They do not know why she was in Sand Springs.  Walmart issued the following statement about the discovery:   'We are saddened by this. We don't know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information.' 
  • Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    A fireworks recall is underway just in time for the Fourth of July. >> Read more trending news TNT Fireworks is recalling Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, which were sold at Walmart, Target and other stores. The product can explode unexpectedly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “The Blue Ammo Smoke effect could rapidly dispel from the bottom of the tube in an explosive manner posing a burn hazard,” the company said on its website. The pyrotechnics were sold in four states, Ohio, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin, between May and this month. The company said it is offering a refund or a replacement for those who bought the defective fireworks.
  • Hackers target European businesses, banks, services in new cyberattacks
    Hackers target European businesses, banks, services in new cyberattacks
    Danish shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk was one of multiple European companies to fall victim Tuesday to a cyberattack as Ukrainian government officials reported a “large-scale hacker attack” across the country. >> Read more trending news Attacks were also reported in several other countries, Russia cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said in a statement, including the United States, Russia, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.