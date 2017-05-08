Jason Aldean just dropped some big family news

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have some big news. They’ve got a bun in the oven!

The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement in the most adorable way. You can see Jason sitting beside the open oven in their kitchen with a literal bun in the oven. Brittany is sitting above him on the counter, and they’re wearing T-shirts that say “Baby Mama” and “Baby Daddy,” respectively.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Jason writes in the caption, “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven.”

Brittany got a little more personal on her Instagram post. You can see Jason holding his hand to her pregnant belly in the photo.

She writes, “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

The new little bundle of joy will join Jason’s two daughters from his previous marriage, Kendyl and Keeley.