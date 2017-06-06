Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

According to committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, (R-North Carolina), Comey is "looking forward to having the opportunity to publicly share his thoughts and views” following his firing by President Donald Trump on May 9.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that Trump would not seek executive privilege to stop Comey from appearing before the committee. Burr also said that Comey has received clearance from special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in an open session.

"They've talked, and I understand the special counsel has not fenced him off in any way, shape or form on the items he intends to talk about," Burr said.

Mueller is in charge of the investigation into the Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing.

What time: The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET.

What channel: ABC and CBS will break into regular coverage to broadcast the hearing. It will also be broadcast live on cable news channels and on C-SPAN3. NBC has not yet said whether or not it will carry the hearing live.

Will it be livestreamed: CSPAN will livestream the testimony at C-Span.org and PBS NewsHour.

Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee:

Republicans

James Risch, Idaho

Marco Rubio, Florida

Susan Collins, Maine

Roy Blunt, Missouri

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

John Cornyn, Texas

Democrats

Dianne Feinstein, California

Ron Wyden, Oregon

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

Angus King, Maine

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Kamala Harris, California

What to expect: Expect questions about anything to do with the investigation into the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Comey will be questioned about what Trump asked of him, and about the memo he is reported to have made following a Feb. 14 meeting with the president.

He will, of course, be asked if he has found any evidence that Trump coordinated with the Russians and if there is any hint of obstruction of justice following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey will not answer questions about classified information and will likely not answer any questions that would interfere with Mueller’s investigation.

Live updates: Check back here on Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET for live updates on Comey’s testimony.