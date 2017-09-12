Listen Live
clear-day
76°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Florida begins recovering following impact from most powerful hurricane in a generation

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
76°
Sunny
H 90° L 73°
  • clear-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 90° L 73°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions
Close

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions
Photo Credit: Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post
A mobile home and car crushed by a tree on NW 6th Street in Belle Glade, Florida on September 11, 2017. The home and car was damaged by hurricane Irma.

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions

By: Kimberly Miller, The Palm Beach Post

From the very first stirrings of rising air and budding thunderstorms off the coast of Africa, Hurricane Irma had a red carpet through the tropical Atlantic, an atmospheric buffet table of warm seawater and light shear to nourish its growth.

Its explosion from a tropical storm Aug. 30 to a Category 3 hurricane the next day was one for the record books. By Sept. 5, Irma was a violent Category 5 tropical cyclone with 185 mph winds — a power it would hold for a whopping 37 consecutive hours.

>> Read more trending news

Irma decimated the northern Leeward Islands, raking over Barbuda and the Virgin Islands before setting on a furious path toward Florida.

But when the vulnerable peninsula faced worst-case scenarios that buzzed the powerful storm first up one side then the other, Mother Nature stepped in to tweak Irma’s plan.

Close

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions

By the grace of Cuba’s northern coast, which was abraded by Irma before the strong Cat 4 hurricane reached the Florida Straits, and a tongue of dry air sucked into its massive, state-swallowing wind field, the storm weakened slightly and couldn’t regain strength before making its first landfall Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key.

A subtle wiggle west that made Marco Island its second landfall target, kept the deepest and deadliest storm surge away from Naples, Fort Myers and Tampa as fewer of the counterclockwise lashing winds were over the Gulf of Mexico.

>>Damage from Hurricane Irma? How to navigate your insurance policy 

“There are just so many little subtle things that can make all the difference,” said Jonathan Erdman, a senior digital meteorologist at Weather.com. “After it hit the Keys, it took a more due north path instead of north-northwest and that drove the eyewall ashore near Marco Island, which started weakening it.”

At the same time, however, that western wobble put the east coast metro areas within closer reach of Irma’s 80-mile hurricane wind-span and 220-mile stretch of tropical storm-force winds. It also meant more flooding in Jacksonville, which suffered inundation from Irma’s southeast squall.

“It’s not over yet,” said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, noting the flooding in Jacksonville and potential impact in Georgia. “We’re going to learn a lot from this storm, and it certainly could have been worse.”

>>Disney World to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida

In Palm Beach County, gusts of 91 mph were recorded at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday evening as the most potent part of Irma blew through. Other preliminary high wind gusts include 79 mph in Boca Raton, 90 mph in Lake Worth, 84 mph in Juno Beach, 77 mph in Jupiter, 71 mph in Pahokee, 67 mph in Boynton Beach, 65 mph in Belle Glade, 56 mph in Delray Beach and 55 mph in Greenacres.

“I think Floridians have had a good display of how if you are on the east side of a hurricane, you can be much worse off than on the west side,” said Dan Kottlowski, a hurricane expert at AccuWeather. “Hurricane Matthew passed about the same distance away from you that Irma did, but Matthew was to the east.”

The highest wind gust in Palm Beach County from 2016 Hurricane Matthew was estimated at 67 mph in Juno Beach.

>>Photos: Hurricane Irma damage in Florida Keys

Throughout the county, Irma’s gusty winds, along with sustained speeds of 58 mph at Palm Beach International Airport, uprooted trees, tore street lights from their perches, ripped signs from the ground, shredded shrubbery and cracked palm trees in half.

Close

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions

Kaylie Atteo of West Palm Beach was shocked to find five towering shade trees on South Olive Avenue stretched across the road, their roots lifting up sidewalks as Irma’s winds caught their canopies and took them down.

“I wrapped up my furniture and put it up on blocks because we just didn’t know what to expect,” said Atteo. “But I never thought these trees would go down because the storm went so far west.”

Atteo spent the night in Boynton Beach with her mother, but Steven Smilack, whose home is next to one of the massive downed trees, stayed. With shutters on his two-story home, he said he never heard the trees go over and didn’t know they had fallen until this morning.

>>Photo shows policeman kissing daughter goodbye before Hurricane Irma duty

“We just came out and saw what you are seeing,” he said.

By Monday morning, Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to become a depression today.

What few wanted to discuss Monday after a week of angst over Irma, was Hurricane Jose.

The Category 2 hurricane about 255 miles northeast of Grand Turk Island is on track to do an unusual loop before pointing to the U.S. coastline.

Because Jose will be traveling back on its previous path where it pulled up cool water as it passed, it is thought the storm may weaken and then head out to sea. It’s still too early to know whether it will be a threat to the United States or Florida.

>>Air Force doctors, nurses travel to Orlando for Irma recovery

“Folks along the East Coast should still keep a watch on Jose, but right now we don’t have the same lump in our throat as we did with Irma,” Erdman said.

“I think everyone is done with hurricanes for a while,” Klotzbach agreed.

Close

Irma was an unstoppable ruin; two things foiled its worst intentions

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Watch: Pilot survives after small plane hits tree, crashes
    Watch: Pilot survives after small plane hits tree, crashes
    A pilot walked away with only minor injuries after surveillance video showed a single-engine Cessna hitting a tree and slamming into a parking lot near Robertson Airport in Plainville, Connecticut, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Authorities identified the lone pilot as Manfred Forst, 80, the Hartford Courant reported. Officials told the newspaper that he was flying a single-engine Cessna when it crashed in a parking lot near the runway around 11:30 a.m. “I knew he had a problem. It was wavering, it was going very slow,” witness Dave Thayer told the Courant. “I heard the bang and knew that he went down.” Police spokesman Lt. Eric Peterson told the Meriden Record-Journal that Forst crashed a 1981 Cessna 172. He was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut with injuries that appeared to be minor, Peterson told the newspaper. 'I was very fortunate I got out of it without any real injuries,' Forst told WVIT. 'I'm just so thankful.' He told the news station that he was headed for breakfast when the crash happened and that “he ave his wife a big kiss when he got home,” WVIT reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
  • 3 accused of looting Florida gas station after Irma
    3 accused of looting Florida gas station after Irma
    Two juveniles and one adult were arrested after allegedly looting a gas station in suburban West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday morning after Hurricane Irma, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news At 8 a.m., two juveniles and 23-year-old Austin Johnson were found by deputies at the Shell gas station 2970 North Military Trail, just north of Palm Beach Lakes and west of Interstate 95. The three were found with cartons of cigarettes and packages of beer and cigars, according to investigators. The two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were taken to the juvenile detention center and Johnson was taken to the Palm Beach County jail. All three face charges of burglary to a business during a state of emergency and grand theft.
  • With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    After President Donald Trump signed legislation on Friday to allow for an increase in the nation’s debt limit, the Treasury Department reported on Monday that new numbers showed the public debt going over $20.1 trillion, jumping by $317 billion. “What a travesty,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), one of a number of Republicans who expressed dismay at last week’s deal by Mr. Trump to fund $15.3 billion in relief aid for Hurricane Harvey, but not add any spending restraints on to the new debt limit increase. “I hope the $20 trillion mark is the point at which we say enough is enough and take steps to save future generations from massive debt,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). We can do better,” said Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the head of the Republican Study Committee in Congress. “Before Congress agrees to increase the debt limit again, it is imperative we pass new laws that will change this disturbing trend instead of ignoring the root cause of our nation’s debt problems,” Walker added. But despite the cry for action, GOP lawmakers have made little headway in agreeing on how to scale back on spending, even as they decry budget deficits which keep sending that debt higher. “This mark serves as an important reminder of the nation’s unsustainable rising national debt,” said the watchdog group Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. $20 trillion. That's nothing to brag about. https://t.co/2BigA3MFF4 — Maya MacGuineas (@MayaMacGuineas) September 11, 2017 After trending down for several years, the yearly deficit has ticked back up the last two years, and is expected to be back over $600 billion this year. It’s not that Congress has been regularly increasing spending – on the contrary, discretionary spending has basically been flat since a big budget deal that was struck in 2011. But what keeps going up are the mandatory spending programs, like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid – but instituting major changes to those programs has proven politically unpopular in the past, along with efforts for major cuts in the regular budget worked on by Congress each year.
  • Disney World, Universal to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida
    Disney World, Universal to reopen Tuesday after Irma sweeps through Florida
    Walt Disney World and Universal Studios will reopen on Tuesday, officials with the parks said. Universal Studios, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.  Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will reopen at 9 a.m., but Disney Springs opens at 10 a.m.  Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will remain closed. SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will remain closed on Tuesday to allow for additional debris clean-up. Officials said SeaWorld and Aquatica will reopen Wednesday. A reopening date for Discovery Cove hasn't been set. In Tampa, Busch Gardens will remain closed on Tuesday to allow for debris clean-up. It's expected to reopen Wednesday. Tampa's Adventure Island is currently operating on a weekends only schedule, and we will determine a reopening date as the week progresses. The theme parks were shut down on Sunday as former Hurricane Irma was approaching the Orlando area. Read: Magic Kingdom scarce ahead of closure for Hurricane Irma Online videos and pictures showed some flooding at Disney’s Epcot and at the Grand Floridian Resort. Trees were also knocked down at Animal Kingdom. A Disney representative told CNN that the damage assessment is still in initial stages, but he said Disney World does not expect to see significant damage to its properties. It was only the sixth time in the resort's 45-year history that severe weather has forced the theme park to close. Looks like a tree may have fallen onto what appears to be Animal Kingdom Lodge#IrmaWDW pic.twitter.com/3Y9fXAlJYb — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) September 11, 2017 Making magic happen while we weather the storm. Stay safe Central Florida! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/K0RbzLLzpT — WDW Today (@WDWToday) September 10, 2017
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.