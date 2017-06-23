Investigators are working to solve the 20-year-old murder of a woman killed in her home.

Lorrie Smith, 28, was found dead of a gunshot wound at her home on Stonewall Tell Road on May 25, 1997.

Her father said he found her body when he went to wake her up for church.

“I opened the door and there she was in her blood on the floor. I thought that was the end of me right there,” James Smith said.

>> Read more trending news

WSBTV’s Nefertiti Jaquez walked through the room with investigators Thursday night.

Jaquez also got an exclusive look at the case files and evidence photos taken the day Lorrie Smith was found shot to death.

The Fulton County police department’s forensic specialist says it’s clear the victim fought for her life.

“We know based on the crime scene itself and the struggle. We know the offender was injured. We know there was evidence that was left that gave us a DNA profile,” Helen Weathers said.

Using new technology, investigators developed in image of the suspect in the case.

They have photos of what they believe he looked like at the time of the murder as well as what they believe he looks like now.

Police said despite the DNA and photos, they still aren’t sure who they are seeking.

Close Investigators hope new technology will help solve 20-year-old murder Photo Credit: via WSBTV.com

“He was in prison and released before CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) was mandated for convicted felons. He never committed another crime or he could be dead,” Lt. Roger Peace said.

Lorrie Smith’s father just wants closure.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her,” James Smith said.

The family has put up an $11,000 reward.

If you know something that could help solve this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.