National
Invasive seaweed stinking up beach
Invasive seaweed stinking up beach

Invasive seaweed stinking up beach
A sour smell is coming from a red, invasive seaweed that washed ashore and blanketed several Massachusetts beaches. (Photo: WFXT)

Invasive seaweed stinking up beach

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. -  Beachgoers on one North Shore community are breathing a sigh of relief.

Residents in some parts of Manchester-by-the-Sea have been putting up with a nauseating stink for nearly a week; the sour smell coming from a red, invasive seaweed that washed ashore and blanketed several beaches.

Lurking beneath the water is the source of the pungent stink, which has finally been kicked out of the coastal community by the forces of nature.

"Nobody knew how long it was going to take to get out of here, so invasive it covered the entire beach,” said John Bediz.

>> Read more trending news

Experts are worried about its potential long-term impacts on fishing and native wildlife. The reddish tint in the tide on Gray Beach is linked to an invasive seaweed from Japan. It’s inundated several different Massachusetts beaches in recent years, and local officials say this latest cause is the worst of it they’ve seen.

"Normal seaweed you can clean up, take to Gloucester and they'll process it with fertilizer. This stuff you can't do anything with it, you just have to wait until it washes out,” said Bediz.

And unlike regular seaweed, this stuff doesn't dry out, saturating the shoreline with a jello-like texture.

Public Works officials tell Boston 25 there's no evidence that it's hazardous to humans, but they've been worried about health concerns that could fester in the soggy, red piles that overstayed their welcome here.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Watch: Cellphone video appears to show woman setting deadly house fire
    Watch: Cellphone video appears to show woman setting deadly house fire
    Police arrested a 39-year-old woman Sunday on suspicion of setting a house fire that killed a 72-year-old man after video shot by witnesses appeared to show her throwing gas into a home in Milwaukee and setting it ablaze. >> Read more trending news The 30-second video, obtained by WITI, showed a woman walk up to the home in the 1200 block of W. Wright Street on Friday with what appeared to be a gas can in her hand. She appears to pour gas into the home through a window before setting it on fire and walking away. Jessie Hinds, Jestopher Hinds and their cousin, Travnota Richmond, told WITI they were nearby when the woman walked up to the home with a hammer and started to smash the house’s windows. She got a gas can from the house’s garage, Jessie Hinds told the news station. “She asks us, ‘(Do) one of y’all got a lighter?’” Travonta Richmond told WITI. “And we’re like, ‘No, we can’t help you with a lighter.” The witnesses told WITI that they tried to kick down the door to help anyone trapped inside the home, which police said is used as a rooming house.  Firefighters found the home’s first floor engulfed in flames when they responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Inside the burning home they found Willie O. Greer, 72. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Journal Sentinel. Police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon in connection with the arson. The case against the woman, who was not identified, will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. A firefighter was injured while fighting the fire Friday. According to the Journal Sentinel, the firefighter was hit in the head by an unknown object and taken to a hospital.
  • Father of 9 shot, killed at his own birthday party
    Father of 9 shot, killed at his own birthday party
    A father of nine has died after he was shot at his birthday party at his home in Orange County, Florida, west of Orlando. >> Read more trending news Alexis Osmick, 39, was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday and later died at Orlando Regional Hospital, according to local news reports. Police have a person in custody who is said to be cooperating with investigators. Neighbors told news outlets that the home in Pine Hills where the shooting occurred is often the scene of parties, but the only problem before has been loud music. An investigation is underway.
  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> PHOTOS: Van plows into crowd outside London mosque in apparent terror attack >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    Spanish bullfighter killed, gored by bull after tripping on cape
    A Spanish bullfighter died after he tripped on his cape, fell and was gored by a bull during a bullfight in France. Ivan Fandino, 36, was performing a move to distract the specially-bred fighting bull when he stumbled in the ring during the fight, according to The Guardian.  >> Read more trending news After he fell to the ground inside Aire-sur-l’Adour arena, the bull gouged Fandino in the torso with one of its horns, puncturing a lung and causing the matador to suffer a heart attack.  Fandino died on the way to the hospital, BBC News reported.  The famous matador, husband and father has fought hundreds of bulls during his professional 12-year career. About 1,000 bulls are killed in bullfights annually in France, according to news reports.  This is the first death of a matador in France in almost a century. Read more here. 
  • Myrtle Beach shooting captured in shocking Facebook Live video
    Myrtle Beach shooting captured in shocking Facebook Live video
    When volunteer firefighter Bubba Hinson decided to visit the popular tourist destination Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the last thing he expected was to be live cameraman of a mass shooting. In the video, which we are not showing in full due to its graphic nature, Hinson yelled, “Multiple people down!” after a gunman opened fire and sent a crowd of people scattering early Sunday. >> Watch a news report with an edited version of the clip here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised) According to Myrtle Beach Online, three shootings occurred over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, leaving eight people wounded. “If you’re watching this, stay away from Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard,” Hinson said while filming. “There’s multiple people been shot!” He said later: “I thought they were dancing. That’s why I started filming it. Then they started fighting. Then they started shooting.' >> Read more trending news WGHP reported that the shooter pulled out his weapon, fired and then carjacked a vehicle. The gunman reportedly was eventually shot by an armed security officer. His name has not yet been released. Although seven people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was the gunman, the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, officials said. Police said the gunman will be named once he is medically cleared to leave the hospital and warrants are served. Read more here.
