Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 91
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Mostly Cloudy
H 91° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana
Close

International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana

International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana

By: WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It is now illegal to have any type of marijuana, even medical marijuana, at the Orlando International Airport.

>> Read more trending news

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board unanimously approved the medical marijuana ban Wednesday.

A draft policy published this week by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority puts medical marijuana users at risk of arrest when flying out of Orlando International Airport, despite 71 percent of Florida voters choosing to legalize weed for medical uses last November. 

The draft policy seeks “to clarify that, despite the Florida constitutional amendment legalizing the use of Marijuana for medical purposes and the decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of Marijuana by the City of Orlando, Marijuana is prohibited from being brought onto Airport Property.”

It goes on to say marijuana, including items for medical use, will be confiscated going forward. And that “any person violating this provision will be detained or arrested by a Law Enforcement Officer.”

"We are not a law enforcement agency. We are not walking around trying to look in anybody's pocket," said Marcos Marchena, GOAA general counsel.

Read: Legislature reaches agreement on medical marijuana bill

Among OIA’s 42 million visitors each year, the Transportation Security Administration doesn’t actively search for marijuana, a representative told Eyewitness News on Tuesday. But she said if agents find it, they’ll notify local law enforcement, who would then be acting under GOAA’s policies.

The rules ban all forms of marijuana and its extracts, including items like the low-THC, high CBD medical cannabis Bruce Grossman relies on to fight chronic pain. He said he can’t imagine going on a trip without the medical marijuana.

“I would be in pain. Very simple,” Grossman said.

Read: Some proposed medical marijuana dispensaries don't meet Orlando criteria

A GOAA spokesperson told Eyewitness News the authority’s legal team had determined federal funding received by the airport could be rescinded if the OIA began tolerating marijuana on-site.

"If the federal government comes to look, to make a determination of whether the airport is following all federal laws and regulations, that we can say, "Here's our policy. We're following all federal law,'" Marchena said.

Though local laws and ordinances have legalized and decriminalized the drug in various capacities, federal law considers marijuana a Schedule I narcotic. It contains no exceptions for alternative formulations or medical usage.

"I think it's only a matter of time until things change,” Grossman said.

Eyewitness News asked whether airport officials whether waivers would be available for people who can't leave their medication behind, but received no response Tuesday.

Other airports rules

Representatives from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said if passengers have the proper documents, medical marijuana is allowed. And anyone at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport can have marijuana thanks to the state of Washington’s full legalization.

However, in Denver, any kind of marijuana is banned at the airport despite legalization in Colorado.

Ben Pollara, with United for Care, said since marijuana is being used by many people as a medicine, it should be treated that way by airport officials. 

"You wouldn't ask a patient to get on an airplane without their penicillin, and you shouldn't ask them to get on without their marijuana, if that's what their doctor has recommended," he said. 

Orlando police won't enforce OIA medical marijuana ban

The Orlando Police Department has said it will not arrest anyone lawfully carrying medical marijuana, even on airport property.

Airport administrators have not determined what the penalty would be for a passenger found by OIA staff lawfully carrying medical marijuana. 

The measure goes into effect immediately. The airport authority plans to post signs advising flyers of the changes and to document what’s prohibited on-site.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen set on fire, suspect arrested
    Memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen set on fire, suspect arrested
    A man has been arrested after setting a fire on the memorial for Nabra Hassanen, a Muslim teen killed near a Mosque in Virginia during a suspected road-rage incident. The 17-year-old was walking to a mosque early Sunday with a group of friends. WTTG reported that DC Fire responded to a scene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and were able to extinguish the fire. >> Read more trending news Police said that Jonathon Soloman, 24, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the incident. United States Park Police said Soloman did not appear to be intentionally setting fire to the memorial, but was lighting different items of the park on fire. He was charged with vandalism. The Associated Press reported that Fairfax County police spokeswoman Julie Parker said at a news conference Monday that “Nothing indicates that (Hassanen’s death) was motivated by race or by religion. It appears the suspect became so enraged over this traffic argument that it escalated into deadly violence.” Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, has been charged with murder following Hassanen’s death. “This tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway,” police said in a statement. Some questioned the lack of a hate crime investigation, according to The Associated Press. “Road rage. Indeed. If you think for a minute that her appearance had nothing to do with this crime, you're lying to yourself,” attorney and Muslim activist Rabia Chaudry said on Twitter Monday. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. told The AP authorities are investigating whether Hassannen was sexually assaulted. A funeral service for Hassanen was held Wednesday afternoon. Information from ﻿The Associated Press was used in this report.
  • F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport. >> Read more trending news The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD. The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours. A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed. Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.
  • Father, 6-year-old son drown at waterfall in Georgia
    Father, 6-year-old son drown at waterfall in Georgia
    An outing at a popular North Georgia swimming spot turned tragic Tuesday when a father and his 6-year-old son drowned, according to police.  >> Read more trending news Just before 2 p.m., police and firefighters were called to Dick’s Creek Falls in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Lt. Chris Pfrogner with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said. “When the father and son went off the rocks and into the water, they had trouble staying above the water,” Pfrogner said.  Related: Recent drownings a reminder of safety lessons The river in the area is fairly small and shallow, but it can be deceiving to swimmers because of the current and undertows, Pfrogner said.  Divers found the bodies of 38-year-old Joshua Kistler and his son, Jaxon, later Tuesday. The two lived in Dahlonega. Related: Safety tips and a primer on Georgia's boating laws The Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forestry investigators assisted Lumpkin deputies, along with the Hall and Forsyth county sheriff’s offices. No foul play is suspected, Pfrogner said.  “It’s just a terrible accident,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family.”
  • Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    A Detroit woman, who was gunned down in her home on Father’s Day, died in her 14-year-old son’s arms, her family said. Latrese Morris Dorsey, 42, was shot and killed on Sunday in front of her 4-year-old daughter, Fox 2 in Detroit reported. Dorsey’s sister, Megan Morris, told the news station that the little girl was able to tell police what happened. “She was old enough to tell everyone, ‘My mom is dead. He killed my mom. My mom is shot,’” Morris said.  WXYZ in Detroit reported that Dorsey’s teenage son was playing video games in his bedroom when the shooting occurred. Relatives told the news station that the boy did not realize the noises he heard were gunshots until his little sister ran to him for help.  He ran to the living room, where he found his mother dying.  “She took her last breaths in my nephew’s arms,” Morris told Fox 2. Dorsey’s oldest child, a college-age daughter, was not home when the slaying took place.  >> Read more trending news Dorsey’s ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, was named a “person of interest” in the shooting and was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Fox 2. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if he had been charged.  Morris told Fox 2 that her sister had moved on from the relationship, but that Maxwell, 38, couldn’t let go. Relatives told WXYZ that Maxwell threatened Dorsey just days before she was killed. Maxwell allegedly told others that if he could not get in touch with Dorsey, he would shoot her in the head, WXYZ reported.  The sisters’ elderly father, James Morris, is heartbroken over his daughter’s death. “I had three daughters, I had three beautiful daughters, and he put a hole in my heart,” James Morris, 72, told Fox 2.  Megan Morris told the news station that the day her sister was slain made her death even more devastating for the family.  “His daughters are all he has,” Morris said of her father. “For him to get this call on Father’s Day, the one day where he’s supposed to be celebrating with his girls. He gets a call saying this coward ripped his life from him.” 
  • Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    An airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the airport and launch an investigation into whether the attack was terror-related. >> Read more trending news Officials at Bishop International Airport said an officer was in stable condition after he was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police earlier said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect was in custody, although the person was not immediately identified. The FBI is investigating whether the attack was terror-related,  WJRT reported. A law enforcement official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that witnesses reported hearing the suspect saying “Allahu akbar,” the Islamic phrase for “God is great” during the attack. A witness told MLive.com that he saw an officer bleeding at the airport before it was evacuated around 9:40 a.m. local time. 'The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,' witness Ken brown told the news website. 'I said they need to get him a towel.' Michigan State Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville, according to MLive.com. No other injuries were reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.