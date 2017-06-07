Inmate recaptured after parking in handicapped spot

A state inmate who escaped from a work detail in North Georgia in May has been captured, authorities said.

Bryan Gary Duke, 49, was caught Friday in the Chattanooga area, the Times Free Press reported.

An East Ridge, Tenn., police officer saw a car illegally parked in a handicapped spot outside a Motel 6, the newspaper reported. When the officer knocked on the door to a room, Duke tried to run. An officer caught him and found the keys to the car in his pocket.

The car was reported stolen out of Delray Beach, Fla., the newspaper reported. The officer concluded Duke was wanted in Catoosa County.

Duke was sentenced in April to a five-year prison term for theft by receiving, giving false information and obstructing a police officer, officials said.

But instead of sending Duke to state prison, County Manager Jim Walker said Catoosa officials worked out an agreement to let him stay at the county jail. In exchange, he would do paintings on government buildings for free.

The deal came after Duke painted a mural at the sheriff's office, the Times Free Press reported. Duke also painted an American flag, a bald eagle, a Georgia flag and a peach in the boardroom of the county administrative building.

