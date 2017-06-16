The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and injuries have been reported according to the Navy.
In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
US destroyer, Philippine ship collide off Japan #nhk_world_news https://t.co/pOHm0R9anT— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) June 16, 2017
It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries. The ship is listing, but not in danger of sinking at this time, a Navy official told CNN.
The Fitzgerald is based out of Yokosuka, Japan.
#BREAKING: #USNavy #USSFitzgerald involved in collision. More to follow - https://t.co/H3ivRgIh65 (File photo) pic.twitter.com/V1XEUxLt84— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 16, 2017
Please check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself