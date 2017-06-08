Listen Live
National
‘Imagine if he’d gone off on all of us’: Florida community reflects on close encounter with Omar Mateen
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Law enforcement officials investigate near the Pulse Nightclub where Omar Mateen allegedly killed at least 50 people on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed at least 50 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By: Joe Capozzi, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After Omar Mateen opened fire on Pulse nightclub in Orlando, fear struck deep in one South Florida community for a particular reason: the man who carried out the worst mass shooting in modern American history had been one of their own protectors. 

In fact, just hours after Mateen finished his Saturday shift as a security guard at PGA Village, a gated golf course community, he stepped into the club in the early hours of June 12, 2016, and opened fire. He killed 49 people and wounded 53. 

“We thought, ‘Imagine if he’d gone off on all of us,’” one resident told The Palm Beach Post recently.

Read the full story at the Palm Beach Post.

