National
Illinois lawmakers pass law to make Obama’s birthday a state holiday
Close

Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/AP
United States former President Barack Obama salutes after giving his speech at the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Obama delivered a keynote speech on food security and the environment, two issues that he has long worked on. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -  The state of Illinois will be getting another holiday on its calendar: a day to honor former President Barack Obama’s birthday.

The bill which names Aug. 4 an honorary holiday passed 87-0 Friday in the state House. The state Senate passed the law in March. It is on the way to the Republican governor for him to sign, The Associated Press reported.

Obama started his public career in the Illinois Senate in 1997. He served in the U.S. Senate in 2004 before running and eventually winning the presidency.

The House originally rejected the move to make his birthday a state holiday in March, citing concerns over giving state workers another paid day off, the AP reported.

The day will recognize Obama’s efforts to protect Americans’ rights and build “bridges across communities.”

