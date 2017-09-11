Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
75°
H 82
L 73

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma’s march across Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
75°
Mostly Cloudy / Wind
H 82° L 73°
  • heavy-rain-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy / Wind. H 82° L 73°
  • windy-day
    81°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy / Wind. H 82° L 73°
  • windy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy / Wind. H 82° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates
Close

Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates

Learn what the differences are between the different hurricane categories of 1 - 5.

Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical storms Jose and Katia to hurricanes last week as Irma barreled toward the Florida coast. Katia was downgraded Sept. 9. 

>> See the latest on Katia, Jose and Irma 

Close

Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates

Related

Hurricanes Jose, Irma and Katia are pictured on an illustrated map.
Close

Tropical storms Jose, Katia become Category 1 hurricanes

Photo Credit: NOAA
Hurricanes Jose, Irma and Katia are pictured on an illustrated map.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Hurricane Irma: For undocumented immigrants, this isn’t the worst storm of their lives
    Hurricane Irma: For undocumented immigrants, this isn’t the worst storm of their lives
    There are storms of the earth and storms of the heart. Walter Villa Toro knows this too well.  This is why the 30-year-old undocumented immigrant from Guatemala packed up his young family, boarded up their rental apartment in Lake Worth and sought shelter at Forest Hill High as Hurricane Irma loomed.  >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates Villa Toro says he doesn't want to lose a family again. He left his hometown, Santa Cruz Barillas, and moved to Florida 12 years ago, with dreams of becoming a musician. “I haven’t seen my parents or four siblings ever since I moved from Guatemala,” says Villa Toro, who mows lawns for a living. “My mom tells me to come back, to have the family together again, but I have goals in America.”  >> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind Hurricane Irma may be the unifying force for Villa Toro and the many who sought refuge at the storm shelter. But like other immigrants at this facility, with the cramped corridors and stinky bathrooms, it is American goals that thread their stories together.  For Maria Resendiz, a 45-year-old mother from Hidalgo, Mexico, the goals are not about possessions, but security.  >> More Hurricane Irma coverage from the Palm Beach Post “I’m not afraid to lose material things,' says Resendiz, who arrived at the shelter with her husband and three children Friday morning. “I pray everyday for the safety of my family.”  There's another prayer as well. It is evident at lunchtime, when Resendiz intently reads from a book titled “Ciudadania Americana' (American Citizenship) between bites of applesauce and meat patty.  >> Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages Resendiz, who has worked for 10 years at a local cosmetics factory, is studying for her U.S. citizenship exam, which could be scheduled at any time now. She says she already knows most of the answers, though she's concerned about her accent and English pronunciations.  She must focus on such details because a critical matter depends on her passing the test. Her mother is dying of complications from diabetes in Mexico. Resendiz can't travel there without citizenship. If she does, she may not be able to return.  Other stories you may like from the Palm Beach Post: >> Hurricane Irma: Live from the Palm Beach Central shelter  >> Scenes of sadness, sharing in a Boca Raton shelter >> Fleeing Hurricane Irma: A special needs family, and a survivor of Katrina and Harvey For fellow immigrant Noe Aguilar, the concerns are less about homeland and more about here and now. The 32-year-old Guatemalan man came to the shelter with his wife and four kids, whom he supports by doing lawn work.  On his mind as he chats with a Lake Worth neighbor outside the shelter: What to do with all this unexpected down time.  >> Hurricane Irma: Georgia sheriff's office's snarky, viral post warns residents to avoid 'stupid factor' 'I wish I brought my soccer ball to kill time. I’m not used not doing anything an entire day.” Meantime, Villa Toro uses the downtime to allow himself a glance back in time. He remembers a Guatemalan childhood so poor he would have to make his own swimming goggles with a piece of glass to fish underwater. He couldn’t afford fishing gear, much less fresh fish from the market. >> Hurricane Irma: Florida deputy, corrections sergeant die in head-on crash during storm “I still remember the taste of fresh fish from the river,” he says.  That fish would be delicious now with tortillas and rice, he joked as he munched on a storm-shelter granola bar.  Truth be told, he says, he's worked hard here to scrape together the little that he has. If he loses everything due to Irma, it would take him a long time to get back on his feet and support his family here. >> Read more trending news Still, he hangs on tightly to his dreams. Villa Toro says he is saving to buy a piano. He hopes to return to Guatemala one day and play music for his mother.
  • Hurricane Irma: Steps to disinfect your water if your power is out
    Hurricane Irma: Steps to disinfect your water if your power is out
    Millions of Floridians are waking up without power Monday morning and that means your water supply could be contaminated.   If you can not boil your water officials recommend either bottled water or disinfecting the water yourself. To disinfect: -Add eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach per gallon of tap water. -Let water stand for 30 minutes before drinking or cooking with it. -Repeat the process if water remains cloudy.
  • More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    As Hurricane Irma continued to move north into Central Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission reported a growing number of customers who were without power due to the storm. By 2 a.m., more than 120,000 customers were in the dark Monday. The outages accounted for just over 50 percent of OUC's total customer base. Statewide, more than 4.6 million Floridians were without power because of Hurricane Irma. On Sunday, ABC News reported that utility officials are predicting what they call a wholesale rebuild of the electrical grid will be needed - saying it will be the longest utility restoration in us history.
  • Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy and Florida Department of Corrections sergeant were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on while working in the Hurricane Irma evacuation zone, officials said.  Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by FDOT Sgt. Joseph Ossman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The pair had been required to stay behind in Palm Beach County despite a mandatory evacuation order, the Sheriff's Office said in the post. Ossman was reporting for his shift at Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation, officials said.  He had worked with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years. No other details were immediately released on a possible cause of the crash.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.