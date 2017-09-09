Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen to News 96.5 WDBO now for continuous live coverage of this dangerous hurricane

National
Hurricane Jose forms, Katia downgraded
Close

Hurricane Jose forms, Katia downgraded

Learn what the differences are between the different hurricane categories of 1 - 5.

Hurricane Jose forms, Katia downgraded

The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical storms Jose and Katia to hurricanes earlier this week. Throughout the week, the storms have continued to grow in strength. 

>> See the latest on Katia, Jose and Irma 

Close

Hurricane Jose forms, Katia downgraded

Hurricanes Jose, Irma and Katia are pictured on an illustrated map.
Close

Tropical storms Jose, Katia become Category 1 hurricanes

Photo Credit: NOAA
Hurricanes Jose, Irma and Katia are pictured on an illustrated map.
Read More
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • First tornado reported near Fort Lauderdale from Hurricane Irma
    First tornado reported near Fort Lauderdale from Hurricane Irma
    Mike LaCross caught this video and posted it on twitter Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after reports of a tornado in the Oakland Park neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale. La Cross writes about a “tornado coming ashore then breaks up as it moves off the ocean onto land.”
  • Utility companies preparing for major power outages
    Utility companies preparing for major power outages
    Hurricane Irma will likely bring widespread power outages to Central Florida and officials say residents need to be prepared to be without power.   Irma is predicted to hit Central Florida, Sunday night as a category 2 or possibly category 1 hurricane.   Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) officials said if Irma stays on its current path, 80 percent of customers will be without power for seven to 10 days. The commission has 450 linemen and 250 tree trimmers coming from other states.   There’s a chance that up to 190,000 people in Orange and Osceola counties can go dark OUC spokesperson Tim Trudell said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the lights back on as quickly as we can, but I will tell you, this looks like a very severe storm,”    Florida Power and Light released the following statement:   FPL anticipates widespread destruction throughout its service area with significant impacts to the most densely populated areas.  FPL has more than 16,000 workers from nearly 30 states, including as far away as California, dedicated to planning and preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma. Because the track of this storm is unclear, many utilities along the East Coast and Gulf Coast are holding onto their crews until they know what is headed their way.   FPL has activated more than 20 staging sites throughout the service area, where restoration crews, trucks and equipment are being stationed.    Officials with Duke Energy said they are mobilizing approximately 7,000 line workers, tree professionals, and damage assessment and support personnel to safe locations where they are prepared to respond to outages once Hurricane Irma reaches Florida.   In addition to making safety a priority, customers should also prepare for significant, widespread power outages.    Kissimmee Utility Authority said it's Customer Service Center is available Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. excluding holidays to respond to online requests. If you need immediate attention, please call 407-933-9800 24-hours a day.       Assistance from utility crews across the U.S. and Canada will be in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Orlando International Airport closes for Irma
    Orlando International Airport closes for Irma
    As announced, the last pre-hurricane flight from Orlando International Airport left at 5 p.m. today. Now airport officials and the airlines will begin securing items ahead of expected hurricane force winds on Sunday night and Monday morning from Irma. The airport announced that it would resume operations after an inspection of damage from the storm, but gave no specific timeline. Over 120 flights were canceled over Friday and Saturday, according to the airport.
  • Equifax cyberattack: How to get a free credit report, protect your identity
    Equifax cyberattack: How to get a free credit report, protect your identity
    Credit reporting juggernaut Equifax announced Thursday that its information was compromised in a major cyberattack affecting 143 million Americans – or two-thirds of people with credit reports. >> Read more trending news Hackers were able to get birth dates, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and addresses, according to Equifax, leaving some to wonder how they can protect themselves. Here are some tips for ensuring your information is secure: Find out whether you were affected by the hack through Equifax’s website. The site asks for a person’s last name and the last six digits of their Social Security number in order to determine whether the person was caught in the breach. Don’t bother with Equifax’s monitoring service, Clark.com reported, noting that the company offering the service is the same one that was hacked. “The only way to truly protect yourself is with a credit freeze,” Clark.com reported, recommending that people freeze their credit files with all three of America’s major credit reporting companies: Equifax, Experian and Transunion. Doing so does not affect whether or not a person can use already existing lines of credit. >> Read more information on freezing your credit on Clark.com Review your credit report and put a fraud alert on it if you are affected, Popular Mechanics suggested. A fraud alert will make it necessary for banks and credit companies to jump through extra hoops to confirm your identity. The magazine noted that a fraud alert filed with any one of America’s three credit bureaus -- Equifax, Experian and Transunion -- will be shared between the three. >> Read more information on fraud alerts from the Federal Trade Commission Whether or not you decide to put a fraud alert on your credit file, you can still obtain a free credit report once every 12 months from each of the credit bureaus. The reports can be obtained through annualcreditreport.com or by completing and mailing an annual credit report request form, according to the Federal Trade Commission. >> Read more information on obtaining free credit reports from the Federal Trade Commission You may order your reports from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies at the same time, or you can order your report from each of the companies one at a time. The law allows you to order one free copy of your report from each of the nationwide credit reporting companies every 12 months.
Washington Insider

