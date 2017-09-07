Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 89
L 76

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

10 are dead in the islands as Cat5 Hurricane Irma draws a bead on South Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hurricane Irma: Woman who’s lived in Fla. Keys for 50 years decides she’s not sticking around for storm
Close

Hurricane Irma: Woman who’s lived in Fla. Keys for 50 years decides she’s not sticking around for storm

Hurricane Irma: Woman who’s lived in Fla. Keys for 50 years decides she’s not sticking around for storm
Photo Credit: Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images
Southernmost point of the continental United States, Key West, Florida (Photo by Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images)

Hurricane Irma: Woman who’s lived in Fla. Keys for 50 years decides she’s not sticking around for storm

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KEY WEST, fla. -  She didn’t leave for George. Or for Andrew. Or even Wilma. But a Florida Keys woman says she’s not going to wait out Irma.

Elizabeth Prieto told CBS News that she will be evacuating her home for the first time in 51 years.

She, along with everyone else in the Keys, has been told to get off their islands.

>> Read more trending news 

“We’re emphatically telling people you must evacuate, you cannot afford to stay on an island with a Category 5 hurricane coming at you,” Monroe County Emergency Management director Martin Senterfitt warned residents.

>>Photos: Hurricane Irma gets closer to U.S. 

Most people are following Prieto’s lead and Senterfitt’s warning and have boarded up their property and are abandoning their homes and businesses.

Those who are stubborn enough to stay, will have to take shelter in their homes. Monroe County officials said there will be no public shelters opened during the storm, CBS News reported.

>>Does Zello work without Wi-Fi? What you need to know about the walkie-talkie app ahead of Hurricane Irma

There is a mandatory visitor evacuation for the Keys, and any plans to visit the area in the coming days before and after the storm must be postponed.

There are a handful of flights scheduled to leave Key West Marathon Airport Thursday, and operations will continue there as the weather allows with flights expected to end Thursday until further notice.

Bus service is expected to continue through Friday.

For the latest information about evacuations, click here.

Close

Hurricane Irma: Woman who’s lived in Fla. Keys for 50 years decides she’s not sticking around for storm

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    Gun-wielding man robs beauty supply store of hair weave
    The clerk at a Georgia beauty supply store was robbed Wednesday at gunpoint, and all the alleged gunman demanded was hair weave, according to police. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man walked into All Virgin Strands Glam Bar through a back door around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and held the employee at gunpoint, demanding several bundles of weave. The business is located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.  >> Read more trending news The man fled with his loot on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported. No one was injured in the robbery.  Investigators asked that anyone with information on the robbery call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 877-68CRIME.
  • Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    Senate moves to almost double the size of Hurricane Harvey emergency relief bill
    With flood waters from Hurricane Harvey still receding along the Texas Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Irma now taking aim at Florida and the southeast coast, Senate Republicans are moving to add $7.4 billion in federal housing money to a nearly $8 billion package of federal disaster relief, to replenish accounts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which lawmakers said would run out of money in coming days. The extra housing money proposed in the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017” – meaning that the resources could be used for either work in the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, or other major disasters. The language was unveiled late Wednesday night, hours after President Donald Trump stunned fellow Republicans by siding with Democrats over a short term increase in the federal debt limit; the bill includes that debt limit extension, and temporarily funds government operations. The funding and debt limit plan would run out on December 8. Just before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote to end debate on the Harvey plan – that vote could take place Friday. Any one Senator could hold up final action into the weekend. If the bill is changed by the Senate, it would go back to the House for another vote. The House approved the initial Harvey aid plan Wednesday on a vote of 419-3. Some lawmakers had said this week that they worried – especially with Hurricane Irma already causing problems in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – that more than the $7.4 billion House-passed package was going to be needed. You can read the text of the Senate amendment to the Harvey aid bill.
  • Orlando International Airport walks back their Irma-related closure plan
    Orlando International Airport walks back their Irma-related closure plan
    Orlando International Airport (MCO) has walked-back or recanted their announcement from Wednesday that they’d be closing airport operations Saturday at 5:00 pm. But by Thursday morning, MCO had revised or recanted their previous announcement, offering no explanation for the change. 
  • First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    First look: Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma
    Famed Caribbean tourist beach obliterated from Hurricane Irma (App users can see image here)
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.