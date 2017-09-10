Listen Live
National
Hurricane Irma: Videos show storm making landfall in Florida Keys
Hurricane Irma: Videos show storm making landfall in Florida Keys

By: Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

Hurricane Irma battered the Florida Keys early Sunday with winds up to 130 mph.

Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday just before 7 a.m.

Video posted to social media showed the dramatic weather system moving through.

There is an extreme wind warning in effect and swaths of tornado-like damage are likely, officials say.

Video shows the storm surge coming in.

NAS Key West posted video of very choppy water and wind.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Three people have died and more than a million are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Early pictures show destruction on Marco Island
    Early pictures show destruction on Marco Island
    Hurricane Irma made its second US landfall on Marco Island in Southwest Florida after making landfall earlier in Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys. Winds were clocked in at 115 mph on Marco Island.  Early pictures show Hurricane Irma’s destruction: (Tweet) Irma’s eye as captured by Marco Island PD: (Picture) Marco Island is just south of Naples where this video was taken: (Video) (Video) Another video purportedly from Marco Island: (Video)
  • Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    A suspected tornado has destroyed six mobile homes in Palm Bay, city officials said. At least six mobile homes on Indian River Drive were damaged, but no injuries were reported, officials said.  >> Read more trending news  Before Hurricane Irma gets closer to Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, it will bring tornadoes, wind damage, power outages, according to WFTV’s team of meteorologists.  >>Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out Crews with the National Weather Service will need to go to the neighborhood to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down.  >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is on her way to the neighborhood. Follow her on Twitter, wftv.com and Eyewitness News on Channel 9 for updates. 
  • Walkie-talkie app helps Floridians during Irma
    Walkie-talkie app helps Floridians during Irma
    Ahead of Hurricane Irma’s direct impact, many Floridians are downloading the Zello app to reach out to others. Residents are using the walkie-talkie app to ask questions about storm damage and available resources. Users can often receive an immediate response if asking where the storm is located and what regions are at the highest risk. Zello broke records for app downloads and gained notoriety for its use by the “Cajun Navy” crews helping with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts.  Several channels exist for a variety of regions including the Florida Keys, Tampa and all of South Florida. ﻿Zello is not a replacement for emergency services. Anyone in an emergency situation should call 911. Click here to download Zello for iPhone. Click here to download Zello for Android.
  • Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
    Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out
    The heavy winds that are predicted with Hurricane Irma have led Orange County officials to issue a mandatory evacuation for people living in manufactured and mobile homes. Residents at the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park received a robo call from Chief Otto telling them to get out. It's one of at least two messages they'll receive from authorities. But some of the residents have decided to stay put. Read: Hurricane Irma: Utility companies prepare for major power outages The community is made up of people 55 years old and over. Some are elderly and don't want to leave their home behind. Others said they've survived previous storms and don't think this one will be any different. 'She was so loud with the bull horn I couldn't understand what she was saying, but you get the idea that she was telling them go get out,' resident Bob DeGrilla said. DeGrilla is staying behind with his cat Bella. 'She's been more clingy lately,' DeGrilla said of his cat who can tell something's not right. Hurricane Irma: Curfew information Across the street, DeGrilla's neighbor Lois, 76, feels the same way. 'I have no worries,' said Lois, who did not want to give her last name. She's planning to ride the storm out with her roommate, Phil Bigden. When asked if there's a point that she will leave, she said, 'No, it will probably be too late if I feel that way.' All three said they've been through a hurricane before. Live Blog: Hurricane Irma brings gusty wind to Florida Keys 'I have a concern, you'd be crazy if you didn't, but I don't have any intentions of leaving,' Lois said. The residents said they're watching Irma closely -- but she's not forcing any of them out of their homes tonight. INLINE INLINE
