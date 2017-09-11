Listen Live
rain-day
°
H 77
L 77

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma’s march across Florida

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

rain-day
°
Showers / Wind
H 77° L 77°
  • rain-day
    °
    Current Conditions
    Showers / Wind. H 77° L 77°
  • rain-day
    80°
    Afternoon
    Showers / Wind. H 77° L 77°
  • windy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy / Wind. H 81° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue
Close

Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue

Scuba Diver Rescued After Ditching Boat

Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A scuba diver who was reported missing as Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida was rescued Sunday afternoon, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

>> Read more trending news 

The rescue was captured on video by someone in a nearby condominium. In the video, the scuba diver struggles to hold on to the rope but is finally rescued and transported to a shelter, where he was reported in good condition.

Related

Close

Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    As Hurricane Irma continued to move north into Central Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission reported a growing number of customers who were without power due to the storm. By 2 a.m., more than 120,000 customers were in the dark Monday. The outages accounted for just over 50 percent of OUC's total customer base. Statewide, more than 4.6 million Floridians were without power because of Hurricane Irma. On Sunday, ABC News reported that utility officials are predicting what they call a wholesale rebuild of the electrical grid will be needed - saying it will be the longest utility restoration in us history.
  • Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy and Florida Department of Corrections sergeant were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on while working in the Hurricane Irma evacuation zone, officials said.  Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by FDOT Sgt. Joseph Ossman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The pair had been required to stay behind in Palm Beach County despite a mandatory evacuation order, the Sheriff's Office said in the post. Ossman was reporting for his shift at Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation, officials said.  He had worked with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years. No other details were immediately released on a possible cause of the crash.
  • Happy ending for manatees after Irma sucks water away from Bay
    Happy ending for manatees after Irma sucks water away from Bay
    Five friends who noticed two manatees stranded after the sea water receded from a bay shared photos on social media, and the photos led to a successful rescue effort. After the photos of the manatees were shared more than 6,000 times within hours, Sarasota County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took notice and responded to the scene to move the huge sea mammals.
  • Federal disaster relief tab continues to increase with damage from Hurricane Irma
    Federal disaster relief tab continues to increase with damage from Hurricane Irma
    The end of the nation’s twelve year streak when it comes to avoiding major hurricane strikes on the U.S. coastline is already having budget implications for the federal government, with the tab only expected to grow as Hurricane Irma moves away from the state of Florida, as state, local and federal officials will begin to start figuring out how much was damaged, repeating the process from Hurricane Harvey just two weeks ago. On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved an initial federal emergency declaration for nine counties in Florida, opening the spigot of disaster funding for damage related to Irma. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House announced. The office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that the “Major Disaster Declaration” from Mr. Trump authorized: + 100 percent federal reimbursement for evacuation costs, the costs associated with Emergency Operation Centers. After one month, the feds will pick up 75 percent of the tab, for both local and state expenses. + The feds pay 75 percent of the cost for debris removal by individual counties. “As Hurricane Irma moves through Florida, Governor Scott will work with President Trump and FEMA to approve more funding to additional communities affected by the storm,” the Governor’s office stated. Those who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at https://t.co/SFKfGOMaCI or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA https://t.co/pE0ckTw1ov — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 10, 2017 Last Friday, the Congress gave final approval to $15.3 billion in emergency disaster relief aid for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But lawmakers fully acknowledged that they were going to need to approve even more in the weeks ahead. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) said he had been told last Thursday by the head of FEMA that an extra $7.4 billion in disaster funds for that agency would run out within weeks. “His response was that these funds will last until the end of this month,” Hastings said. “As I said before, our committee is ready and willing to address any additional funding needs that may arise as a result of Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and other major disasters,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (D-NJ), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which will have to deal with additional disaster aid requests. In one example of how Harvey and Irma have already impacted the federal budget,
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.