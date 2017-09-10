Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen to News 96.5 WDBO now for continuous live coverage of this dangerous hurricane

National
Hurricane Irma: Tim Tebow works with Florida Gov. Rick Scott in preparing for storm
Hurricane Irma: Tim Tebow works with Florida Gov. Rick Scott in preparing for storm

VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Evacuations

By: Brian Stultz, SECCountry.com

Tim Tebow is doing charitable things once again.

>> Click here for complete Hurricane Irma coverage from the Palm Beach Post

Per "The Paul Finebaum Show," the former Florida Gators quarterback is working alongside Gov. Rick Scott in helping the Sunshine State prepare for Hurricane Irma, which is supposed to arrive this weekend.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

Irma already has caused the cancellation of several college football games, including the Gators hosting Northern Colorado on Saturday. Miami decided not to travel to Arkansas State, and South Florida vs. Connecticut also was postponed.

>> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma approaches Florida

Scott has been asking Florida citizens to volunteer to assist those who are in need as the disastrous storm heads their way.

>> Read more trending news

People willing to volunteer can go to VolunteerFlorida.org to sign up.

