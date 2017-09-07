As Hurricane Irma slams the Caribbean and heads toward Florida, walkie-talkie app Zello has climbed to the top of the iTunes App Store chart, the Washington Post reports.



600,000 new users joined Zello today. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the app, which provided a crucial communication link between citizen rescuers and Houston residents stranded by rising floodwaters after Hurricane Harvey, is made by a little-known company in Austin, Texas.

Zello’s smartphone app essentially acts like a walkie-talkie, allowing users to send voice messages in real time to anyone listening to a channel. It requires Internet access via Wi-Fi or a cellular data network to work, contrary to false rumors spreading online.

There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

There has been some misinformation spread about Zello requirements. Please inform others: Zello REQUIRES Internet... Posted by Zello on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

During the flooding from Harvey, channels earmarked “Texas Search and Rescue” or “Cajun Navy SE” became popular with boat owners who used the app to find people in need of rescue.

In times of crisis, the app functions much like a police dispatch system, with crucial information relayed from volunteers who have spoken to flood victims in need of help. The app has a private chat function as well as open public channels.

Houston residents in need of emergency rescue: download Zello app and add Texas Search and Rescue station for Cajun Navy boat rescue. — Off The Grid (@cdot04) August 28, 2017

Beaumont rescuers needed. Download Zello app. Go to channel 409 (SETX Navy) let them know if you have boat, truck etc they will dispatch you — shinyribs (@shinyribs) August 30, 2017

PA: THE ZELLO APP IS VERY EFFECTIVE! download the app & look for the channel "Port Arthur Rescue" lots of ppl are getting rescued this way! — kenner benner (@kennedixleigh) August 30, 2017

Zello CEO Bill Moore said the app is more popular outside the United States, where some people use it as a phone call replacement or as a political organizing tool. The app is free to download; the company makes money off its premium version that it markets to businesses.

“Radio-style communication can be really efficient, and it’s such a great way to organize groups of people, which is the case with a lot of crises,” Moore said.

The American-Statesman wrote about Zello in 2014, when it received media attention for its use in political protests in countries such as the Ukraine and Venezuela.

That has made Zello an enemy of foreign governments on several occasions. At one point, the Venezuelan government blocked the app, and the government of Russia is currently trying to block the app, Moore said, though so far those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Moore said there are 100 million registered Zello users throughout the world, so the extra usage during Harvey wasn’t significant for them. But Moore said there were “hundreds of thousands of people using it in the Houston area.”

“The number of new users in the Houston area went up by a factor of 20,” he said, when compared to the week before Harvey hit.

Moore said he listened in on some of the Harvey rescue channels. “It’s riveting,” he said, describing a conversation he had listened to involving the possible explosion of a Houston-area chemical plant. “Emotions are high,” Moore said.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.