Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

National
Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm
Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm

How To Apply For Disaster Aid

Hurricane Irma: How to recover lost wages after the storm

If you were are unable to work or were prevented from working because of Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma, you may be able to recover your lost wages.

In some cases, employers will pay for lost time. In other cases, you may be able to recover wages under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) – a program that provides “financial assistance to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster declared by the president of the United States and who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.”

Once a disaster is declared, you can file an unemployment claim with your state agency. If your claim is accepted, you’re guaranteed at least 50 percent of the average benefit in your state. DUA can last up to six months. 

Here’s a look at some of the programs the U.S. government offers to help with wages.

This information comes from The Department of Labor website.

National Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs): DWGs are discretionary grants awarded by the Secretary of Labor, under Section 170 of WIOA. DWGs provide resources to states and other eligible applicants to respond to large, unexpected layoff events causing significant job losses. Learn how to apply for a DWG.

Retirement and healthcare plan guidance for employers and employees: The Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) is temporarily waiving certain requirements and deadlines related to retirement and health insurance plans for employers, employees and others who may have trouble meeting them due to Hurricane Harvey. EBSA is working with the Internal Revenue Service to make it easier for workers to get loans and distributions from 401(k) and other retirement plans and is temporarily waiving certain employer requirements and deadlines related to employee benefit plans. Read the FAQs. Contact EBSA or call toll free 1-866-444-3272 with any questions.

Assisting veterans: The Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) is working with its grantees to identify flexibilities requested or additional funding needs for its programs, including the Texas Veterans Commission, which administers the Jobs for Veterans State Grants program; affected Homeless Veterans Reintegration Programs (HVRP) grantees; and affected military bases where Employment Workshops are taught.

Wages: Questions about being paid correctly following the disaster and recovery? Contact the Department’s Wage and Hour Division or call toll free 1-866-487-9243 with any questions.

Recording hours workedDownload the DOL Timesheet App to record the number of hours you have worked and calculate the amount you may be owed by your employer.

Unemployment Insurance (UI): The Federal-State Unemployment Insurance Program provides unemployment benefits to eligible workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own. Find your state's unemployment insurance information.

To contact the Department of Labor: Department of Labor’s National Contact Center: 1-866-4-USA-DOL (1-866-487-2365).

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >>Minute-by-minute updates to this post have ceased. For the latest Hurricane Irma news:  JACKSONVILLE - ActionNewsJax ORLANDO-WFTV PALM BEACH - Palm Beach Post ATLANTA - WSBTV  ATLANTA - AJC
  • SeaWorld offers BOGO to Irma-weary Florida residents
    SeaWorld offers BOGO to Irma-weary Florida residents
    We got this note from SeaWorld today: The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has been described by families and homeowners on news networks globally over the past several days. Many Floridians are without power, and some schools and businesses remain closed.   SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering a respite for storm weary Florida residents: a buy one, get one single day ticket offer, available for purchase and use Wednesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 17, 2017.   “Floridians have been through a lot this past week. We’re pleased that this offer lets families, friends and neighbors take a break and reconnect for the day,” said Joel Manby, President and CEO SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.   From exciting ride experiences like Kraken Unleashed and Cobra’s Curse to some of the coolest shows in town like Busch Garden’s ice show, Turn ItUp or Dolphin Days at SeaWorld Orlando, the parks have something for every Florida family.   The single-day ticket offers are valid for Florida residents only, and must be purchased and redeemed between Wednesday, September 13, 2017 and Sunday, September 17, 2017. Full price adult ticket at SeaWorld Orlando is $99.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando is free.  Full price adult ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is $104.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is free.  Complete details are available at SeaWorldOrlando.com, BuschGardensTampaBay.com and at the ticket window at the front of the parks.   *Tickets are valid for one single-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay by Sept 17, 2017. Valid during regularly scheduled operating hours. Ticket is non-transferable and non-refundable. Tickets may not be copied, transferred or resold. Ticket holder must show matching valid photo ID. Ticket void if altered. Offer subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Parking, taxes, and service fees are not included in the advertised price. Purchase limit 6 paid tickets per person. Ticket available for FLORIDA RESIDENTS ONLY. Limited time offer Expires: 9/17/17
  • Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    With Hurricane Irma threatening Florida last week, Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter left their home to stay with relatives in Georgia. But within hours of arriving at her parents’ home, a split-second tragedy changed everything.  >> Read more trending news Hunt, 28, was holding baby Riley as she and other family members and friends attempted to cross a Woodstock road shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Hunt, Riley and family friend Kathy Deming were struck by an SUV on Arnold Mill Road. Riley died Saturday night following the crash. On Wednesday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Hunt died, too. “Kaitlin Hunt passed away Tuesday evening, September 12, 2017 as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement.  Deming, 61, of Marietta, is still in the hospital as a result of her injuries and is slowly recovering, according to the sheriff’s office. >> Related: Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee Hunt and her husband, Brandon, were high school sweethearts who married in March 2016 and now called Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. An online GoFundMe page was created to assist the family.  No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
  • 6 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    6 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
    Six people have died after a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, was evacuated Wednesday morning, days after it lost power as Hurricane Irma swept through the region, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, WPLG reported. The center is a 152-bed, skilled nurse facility located across the street from the Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the center’s website.
  • Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans to release tax reform “outline” the week of September 25
    Republicans in the Congress said Wednesday that they would take another small step forward later this month on the issue of tax reform legislation, as Speaker Paul Ryan promised to release an “outline” of GOP tax plans, setting the stage for committees in the House and Senate to then produce a bill, in what would be the first major tax changes since President Ronald Reagan joined with Congress to pass a sweeping reform in 1986. “It’s the beginning of a very important process to achieve for the first time in a generation overhauling the tax system, and giving middle class families a much deserved break,” Ryan told reporters after a regular closed door meeting of House GOP lawmakers. “On the week of September 25, there is going to be an outline that is released, which reflects the consensus of the tax writing committees – Ways and Means in the House, Finance in the Senate – and the administration,” the Speaker added. Ryan: I would love to have the Democrats supporting &amp; working w/ us in a constructive way on tax reform…we're going to do it no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ivzrSVl0fa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2017 The announcement by the Speaker came as President Donald Trump met with a bipartisan group of Senators on Tuesday night, and a bipartisan group of House moderates on Wednesday afternoon, all part of a White House outreach effort to build support for tax reform. “Through bipartisan outreach efforts like this, President Trump is demonstrating his commitment to fulfilling his promises, and that includes producing tangible results on important issues like tax reform,” the White House said in a statement, labeling the meeting “highly productive.” “Move fast Congress!” the President said on Twitter. The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut &amp; Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017 So far, the only details released by the President on tax reform have been in a single page of bullet points – compare that to the 495 page submission that President Ronald Reagan made to the Congress in 1985 on tax reform, as it took another 16 months to enact a bill into law. A number of hurdles remain in the way of tax reform in Congress: + The details. As reported above, there aren’t many available as yet. “Tax reform” is a phrase that sounds great, but there would be real winners and losers if the effort gets rid of tax breaks for individuals and businesses. + The process. The White House still wants to use ‘budget reconciliation’ to get a tax reform bill through the Congress, in order to avoid a Senate filibuster. But, to do that, the House and Senate must approve a budget outline for 2018. Right now, GOP leaders don’t have the votes for that. + The timeline. Speaker Ryan says he wants to get tax legislation done by the end of the year – but many lawmakers feel that could be overly optimistic, given the details, and the issues at stake.
