Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma's march across Florida

National
Hurricane Irma: Georgia sheriff's office's snarky, viral post warns residents to avoid 'stupid factor'
Hurricane Irma: Georgia sheriff's office's snarky, viral post warns residents to avoid 'stupid factor'

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia sheriff's office has given an unusual warning about the remnants of Hurricane Irma, which will impact the state Monday. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for every county ahead of the storm.

>> Hurricane Irma: Live updates

And the Oconee County Sheriff's Office's warning is going viral for its blunt, sarcastic nature.

>> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WFTV

"Please be prepared to be without electricity for a few days due to high winds and trees taking out utility lines. You might even lose your internet connection, which probably scares you more than being without TV or air conditioning," it begins.

>> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind

After some necessary warnings about wind and supplies, the post veers into "the stupid factor" with the force of a hurricane wind.

>> Read more trending news

"Try to avoid the stupid factor. Stupid makes more work for us, EMTs and ER personnel. In fact, stupid is the reason most of us have jobs," the statement says. "If you have stupid friends, avoid them until the power comes back on. If YOU are the stupid one, then please sit this one out and wait til an ice storm [comes] along before you demonstrate your capabilities."

>> Read the post here

Realistically speaking, please be prepared to be without electricity for a few days due to high winds and trees taking...

Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 10, 2017

Henry's Restaurant manager Nhi Brayman, center, cleans a table while customers eat breakfast behind boarded up windows, Sunday, Sept., 10, 2017, in downtown Savannah, Ga. Hurricane Irma is expected effect parts of Georgia as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: Stephen B. Morton/AP
Henry's Restaurant manager Nhi Brayman, center, cleans a table while customers eat breakfast behind boarded up windows, Sunday, Sept., 10, 2017, in downtown Savannah, Ga. Hurricane Irma is expected effect parts of Georgia as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls.
  • Hurricane Irma: Steps to disinfect your water if your power is out
    Hurricane Irma: Steps to disinfect your water if your power is out
    Millions of Floridians are waking up without power Monday morning and that means your water supply could be contaminated.   If you can not boil your water officials recommend either bottled water or disinfecting the water yourself. To disinfect: -Add eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach per gallon of tap water. -Let water stand for 30 minutes before drinking or cooking with it. -Repeat the process if water remains cloudy.
  • More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    More than 120 thousand Orlando Utilities Commission Customers without power at 2 a.m. Monday
    As Hurricane Irma continued to move north into Central Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission reported a growing number of customers who were without power due to the storm. By 2 a.m., more than 120,000 customers were in the dark Monday. The outages accounted for just over 50 percent of OUC's total customer base. Statewide, more than 4.6 million Floridians were without power because of Hurricane Irma. On Sunday, ABC News reported that utility officials are predicting what they call a wholesale rebuild of the electrical grid will be needed - saying it will be the longest utility restoration in us history.
  • Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    Hurricane Irma: Palm Beach County Deputy, corrections Sergeant die in head-on crash during storm
    A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy and Florida Department of Corrections sergeant were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on while working in the Hurricane Irma evacuation zone, officials said.  Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by FDOT Sgt. Joseph Ossman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The pair had been required to stay behind in Palm Beach County despite a mandatory evacuation order, the Sheriff's Office said in the post. Ossman was reporting for his shift at Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation, officials said.  He had worked with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years. No other details were immediately released on a possible cause of the crash.
  • Happy ending for manatees after Irma sucks water away from Bay
    Happy ending for manatees after Irma sucks water away from Bay
    Five friends who noticed two manatees stranded after the sea water receded from a bay shared photos on social media, and the photos led to a successful rescue effort. After the photos of the manatees were shared more than 6,000 times within hours, Sarasota County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took notice and responded to the scene to move the huge sea mammals.
