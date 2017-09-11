Hurricane Irma: Florida woman delivers own baby at home as storm rages

A South Florida woman delivered a baby at home after being coached through the delivery by emergency personnel and doctors during Hurricane Irma.

The Miami woman went into labor Sunday, but because the storm’s winds were too strong, fire rescue teams couldn’t get to her right away, according to the Miami Herald.

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She’s stable at home,” Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia told the Herald. “We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through.”

.@CityofMiamiFire couldn't respond to woman in labor in Little Haiti. @JacksonHealth docs talked her through birth at home - it's a girl! — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 10, 2017

The mother and newborn girl were later taken to the hospital by emergency workers.

This morning @CityofMiamiFire crew was able to transport baby and mom to Jackson Hospital. — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 10, 2017

