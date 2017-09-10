Hurricane Irma will likely bring widespread power outages to Central Florida and officials say residents need to be prepared to be without power. Irma is predicted to hit Central Florida, Sunday night as a category 2 or possibly category 1 hurricane. Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) officials said if Irma stays on its current path, 80 percent of customers will be without power for seven to 10 days. The commission has 450 linemen and 250 tree trimmers coming from other states. There’s a chance that up to 190,000 people in Orange and Osceola counties can go dark OUC spokesperson Tim Trudell said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the lights back on as quickly as we can, but I will tell you, this looks like a very severe storm,” Florida Power and Light released the following statement: FPL anticipates widespread destruction throughout its service area with significant impacts to the most densely populated areas. FPL has more than 16,000 workers from nearly 30 states, including as far away as California, dedicated to planning and preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma. Because the track of this storm is unclear, many utilities along the East Coast and Gulf Coast are holding onto their crews until they know what is headed their way. FPL has activated more than 20 staging sites throughout the service area, where restoration crews, trucks and equipment are being stationed. Officials with Duke Energy said they are mobilizing approximately 7,000 line workers, tree professionals, and damage assessment and support personnel to safe locations where they are prepared to respond to outages once Hurricane Irma reaches Florida. In addition to making safety a priority, customers should also prepare for significant, widespread power outages. Kissimmee Utility Authority said it's Customer Service Center is available Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. excluding holidays to respond to online requests. If you need immediate attention, please call 407-933-9800 24-hours a day. Assistance from utility crews across the U.S. and Canada will be in Florida on Saturday and Sunday.