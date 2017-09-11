Hurricane Irma: 60 evacuated from Florida apartment for roof damage

About 60 people were evacuated from the Stonybrook Apartments in Rivera Beach, Florida, on Sunday evening after two buildings sustained significant roof damage during Hurricane Irma, Mayor Thomas Masters said.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Masters said he was contacted at about 5:30 p.m. by a Stonybrook resident concerned about roof damage and water leaking into several apartment units. City Fire Rescue crews and police responded to the complex. Masters said officials found that a fire had started in one of the residences.

“It’s been a long day, but I thank God we were able to rescue those people,” Masters said. “I can report that everybody is safe.”

Police used an armored SWAT vehicle to move residents to safety. Some residents evacuated voluntarily out of concern about the safety of their apartment buildings, Masters said.

Palm Beach Post Several residents were removed from a building in Stonybrook Apartments in Rivera Beach, Florida, after the building’s roof was torn off during Hurricane Irma.