Hurricane Irma:

Florida’s most powerful hurricane in a generation leaves parts of state in ruins

National
Hurricane Irma damage: What to do before, during and after a flood
Hurricane Irma damage: What to do before, during and after a flood

Irma Aftermath In Florida

Hurricane Irma damage: What to do before, during and after a flood

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The city of Jacksonville and surrounding areas are under flash flood warnings after Hurricane Irma’s storm surge continues to push water into the city.

Flooding in the city is already at historic levels in advance of a high tide on the St. John’s River Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Jacksonville and the counties in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

If you are in a flood zone area, monitor your surrounds and official word on flooding.

From the Federal Emergency Management Agency, here are tips for keeping safe during and after a flood.
Before a flood 
• If a flood is likely in your area, listen to the radio or television for information.
• Know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A watch means flooding is possible. A warning means flooding is occurring or will occur soon.

When a flood is imminent
• Be prepared! Pack a bag with important items in case you need to evacuate. Don't forget to include needed medications.
• If advised to evacuate your home, do so immediately.
• If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground.
• If possible, bring in outdoor furniture and move essential items to an upper floor.
• Turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances.

During a flood
• Do not walk through moving water. As little as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of moving water can make you fall.
• If you have to walk in water, wherever possible, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
• Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.
• Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

After a flood
• Listen for news reports to learn whether the community's water supply is safe to drink.
• Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
• Avoid moving water.
• Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.
• Stay away from downed power lines, and report them to the power company.
• Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe.
• Stay out of any building if it is surrounded by floodwaters.
• Service damaged septic tanks, cesspools, pits, and leaching systems as soon as possible. Damaged sewage systems are serious health hazards.
• Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and chemicals.

Source: U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Multiple people have died and millions are without power.  >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Metro Atlanta roads were stretched thin last week and through the weekend as people evacuated Florida as Hurricane Irma approached. Many people have horror stories about the mad dash to get out of the state and into Georgia ahead of the storm. Along with worrying about whether their homes will be standing, evacuees told WSBTV.com that they are also concerned about what traffic will be like next week when everyone goes home. >> Read more trending news Evacuee John Glowacki said it took him five and a half hours to drive from the Georgia-Florida line to the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He said he was trying to take his mind off whether or not his house would be standing when he returned to Florida. Still, he said, 'I can't believe all of the wonderful people here.”  Glowacki is one of hundreds of people who have spent the last few days at the campgrounds, which have been opened to evacuees. Russel Gorniak, another evacuee, told WSBTV.com that 'a 200-mile trip took me about 13 hours.'  But traffic improved on Interstate 75 in metro Atlanta over the weekend, compared to when evacuees filled the interstate during the week. 'I hope it's not like it was coming up here, but God only knows. Let's put it that way,' Gorniak said.  Another couple said they avoided traffic on the way to metro Atlanta, but missed out on a hotel.  'We left Spring Hill after finding out there wasn't a hotel available within 500 miles,' Gary Houston said. He said now he's more concerned about the gas supply when it's time to get back on the road.  Most people said since severe weather is expected in the metro Monday and Tuesday, they will wait until Wednesday to head back to Florida.
  • Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee
    Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee
    A baby who died Saturday night after being hit by a teen driver was one of thousands of Floridians who sought refuge in metro Atlanta due to the threat of Irma, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news Riley Hunt, 3 months, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was in her mother’s arms when the 17-year-old driver of a Jeep Patriot struck them as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.  “They were evacuees from Florida here staying with family and friends,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. The amphitheater had started its final concert of the season about an hour before authorities were dispatched to the crash at 8:16 p.m. Saturday. Riley and her mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, were taken to a local hospital. Riley died later Saturday. Kaitlyn Hunt was in critical condition with “many broken bones and internal injuries,” Kelley said. Another woman, 61-year-old Kathy Deming, of Marietta, was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The condition of the teen driver was not known. No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.  Irma was downgraded early Monday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, but still had winds near hurricane force, according to The Associated Press.
  • FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County
    FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County
    Early into the morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers got started cleaning up debris and signage knocked over by Hurricane Irma. Sergeant Steve Gaskins shared photos on Twitter of several troopers, patrol vehicles, and an all-terrain vehicle lifting up a large sign that fell on Interstate 4 near mile marker 44. Florida Highway Patrol is advising residents to stay inside and obey each county’s curfew. “We need to give first responders a chance to get to the people who may need assistance. To get those roads cleared for their safety,” FHP Sergeant Kim Montes explained. Seminole County lifted their curfew at 11 a.m. other counties remain under a curfew until Monday evening.
  • 10-year-old Florida evacuee hit by car, killed in Georgia
    10-year-old Florida evacuee hit by car, killed in Georgia
    After evacuating Florida ahead of Irma, a devastating storm that has battered the state, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured when a driver hit them early Monday in metro Atlanta, police said.  >> Read more trending news The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m., during some sort of gathering in the 400 block of Barbashela Circle near Stone Mountain, DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. A woman got into her Hyundai Sonata, which was parked in the driveway, when “a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and the victim's mother,” he said. At some point during the altercation, the driver tried to leave and hit the boy and his mother, according to police.  Family members took them to a hospital, where the boy later died from his injuries. Authorities have not released the names of the boy, his mother or the driver of the Sonata. The mother’s condition was not immediately available. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. “This is an ongoing investigation,” Robertson said.  The boy is the second Florida evacuee killed in metro Atlanta. A baby died and two women were critically injured after a teen driver hit them Saturday night in Woodstock, Cherokee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said. Riley Hunt, 3 months, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was in her mother’s arms when the driver of a Jeep Patriot struck them as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, according to the sheriff’s office.  “They were evacuees from Florida here staying with family and friends,” Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Riley and her mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, were taken to a local hospital. Riley died later Saturday. Kaitlyn Hunt was in critical condition, with “many broken bones and internal injuries,” Kelley said. Another woman, 61-year-old Kathy Deming, of Marietta, was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Irma was downgraded Monday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, but still had winds near hurricane force, according to The Associated Press.
