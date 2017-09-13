Listen Live
clear-night
73°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
73°
Sunny
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-night
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm
Close

Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm

Irma Aftermath In Florida

Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm

By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -  Volusia County, Florida, residents on Monday morning awoke to toppled trees, downed power lines, flooded streets and damaged property.

>> Watch the news report here

Hurricane Irma brought howling winds and pounding rains to the county.

>> On WFTV.com: PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma damage in Volusia County

Officials urged residents to ascend to the highest floor of their homes. But for some, the rising water became too dangerous.

>> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WFTVAction News Jax and the Palm Beach Post

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said it had to evacuate people from flooded apartments along Beach Street.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued 14 people from the floodwaters.

>> Hurricane Irma damage: How to stay safe from tree, water damage in your home

The residents were taken to the city's Midtown Cultural and Education Center. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere in the city, iconic attractions weren't spared from Irma's wrath.

>> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind

A large water slide at Daytona Lagoon, a popular water and amusement park, blew into an adjacent street.

Storm surge washed away beaches and left a Ponce Inlet boardwalk in ruins.

>> Read more trending news

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers arrested a trio of burglars who were raiding a store.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that he has no tolerance for looting. He said that the county would be under curfew from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

>> Irma: Live updates

Daytona Beach firefighters housed at Station 1 said the kitchen ceiling caved in. They said the bays harboring the fire trucks were so heavily flooded that the vehicles had to be moved to prevent damage.

>> Watch Volusia County deputies rescue Hurricane Irma victims

Related

The Boardwalk Inn and Suites in Daytona Beach, next to the "World's Most Famous Beach" sign.
Close

Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm

Photo Credit: Ty Russell / WFTV.com
The Boardwalk Inn and Suites in Daytona Beach, next to the "World's Most Famous Beach" sign.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
    Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
    Three people died and four others were hospitalized Tuesday after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator at an Orange County home, officials said. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at a residence in the area of Lee Road and Eggleston Avenue, officials said.  A child inside the home called 911, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The first deputy to arrive at the home was immediately overwhelmed by fumes, the Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news Orange County Fire Rescue arrived several minutes later and reported finding an adult and child dead inside, investigators said. Another person, who was able to get out of the house, collapsed outside and died, deputies said. >>Read: Hurricane Irma: Generator safety tips in the wake of the storm The individuals who died were all members of the same family, the Sheriff's Office said. Four other people at the home were taken to Florida Hospital South in serious condition. Deputies believe the seven people affected were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the incident was still under investigation. >>Read: Hurricane Irma: What to do during, after power outage  'It's too early to confirm what happened, but we do believe there was a running generator at some point during the night, or during the day, inside the residence,' Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. 'If the sad meter is 1 to 10, this is an 11.' >>Read: Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage Neighbor Maria Tuzzeo was devastated by the deaths. Tuzzeo said she often saw the children, whom she said were adorable, playing outside. 'You know these people. You know them,' she said. 'They're from your neighborhood. You know how bad it is. You're brought up with the kids. They go swimming at the pool. It's just so sad.' The deputy who was overcome by fumes at the home was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.
  • Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm
    Hurricane Irma damage in Daytona Beach: Tourist favorite meets Atlantic's largest storm
    Volusia County, Florida, residents on Monday morning awoke to toppled trees, downed power lines, flooded streets and damaged property. >> Watch the news report here Hurricane Irma brought howling winds and pounding rains to the county. >> On WFTV.com: PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma damage in Volusia County Officials urged residents to ascend to the highest floor of their homes. But for some, the rising water became too dangerous. >> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post The Daytona Beach Fire Department said it had to evacuate people from flooded apartments along Beach Street. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued 14 people from the floodwaters. >> Hurricane Irma damage: How to stay safe from tree, water damage in your home The residents were taken to the city's Midtown Cultural and Education Center. No injuries were reported. Elsewhere in the city, iconic attractions weren't spared from Irma's wrath. >> PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind A large water slide at Daytona Lagoon, a popular water and amusement park, blew into an adjacent street. Storm surge washed away beaches and left a Ponce Inlet boardwalk in ruins. >> Read more trending news The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers arrested a trio of burglars who were raiding a store. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that he has no tolerance for looting. He said that the county would be under curfew from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. >> Irma: Live updates Daytona Beach firefighters housed at Station 1 said the kitchen ceiling caved in. They said the bays harboring the fire trucks were so heavily flooded that the vehicles had to be moved to prevent damage. >> Watch Volusia County deputies rescue Hurricane Irma victims
  • Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns amid sex abuse allegations
    Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is expected to resign at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday amid allegations from five sex abuse accusers.  >> Watch the news report here Murray made the announcement in a written statement at 1:07 p.m. PDT Tuesday, about two hours after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse decades ago. >> On KIRO7.com: Read a timeline of Seattle mayor’s alleged sexual abuse of teens, as well as his attorney’s responses, here 'While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our city government to conduct the public’s business,' he wrote.  >> Read more trending news A cousin of the Seattle mayor was the fifth man to accuse Murray of sexual abuse – this time alleging he was repeatedly molested as a teenager in the 1970s. The Seattle Times broke the story shortly after 11 a.m. PDT when Murray was expected to announce a plan for KeyArena. Murray’s staff canceled the press briefing. More coverage from KIRO7.com: >> Document shows foster-guardian relationship between Seattle mayor, accuser >> Man accusing Seattle Mayor of sex abuse goes public for first time >> Man who sued Seattle mayor over alleged sex abuse now seeks millions from city >> Seattle LGBTQ commission wants mayor's resignation; others say that's not in city's best interest >> Could Mayor Murray be impeached? Skepticism expressed in council meeting With an upcoming election in Seattle, Murray has publicly denied all the claims. Read more at KIRO7.com.
  • Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia
    Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia
    More than 700,000 Georgians remained without power Tuesday night because of Hurricane Irma, which weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Peach State. >> Watch the news report here Georgia Power reported more than 425,000 customers in the dark. Georgia EMC said it had close to 300,000 customers without power. Both of those numbers are down significantly since the storm hit Monday, when 1.5 million were dealing with an outage. The numbers are constantly changing as crews work to restore power in many neighborhoods. >> For the latest numbers, head to WSBTV.com “Every region in the state has been affected, and it's going to take time for us to get back to normal in terms of power restoration,” Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers said in a news conference Tuesday. Crews are working around the clock to restore power. Georgia EMC utilities brought in 3,000 crew members from 13 states to help out. >> Irma: Live updates 'We are doing everything we can to restore it,' Jackson EMC lineman Jose Salgado said. “This is where all people within the company really pull together. Everybody has an obligation and duty as a Georgia Power employee and everybody has a storm role and responsibility,' Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins told WSB-TV's Aaron Diamant. >> Read more trending news Inside the company's command center in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, staff worked to ensure the right resources were in the right places, but Hawkins said this won't be a quick process. “As we go through today and tomorrow, we will have a better idea about the damage and the estimates. We will be bringing some customers back, but it may take a couple more days; it may take over a week to get customers back on,' he said. >> More Hurricane Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post Georgia EMC's district engineering coordinator Bennie Bagwell said they're hoping to have all their power restored by Thursday. If you are a Georgia Power customer, you can check on your outage or report an outage through their outage map on their website. Georgia EMC customers can find more information on their website. >> On WSBTV.com: Georgia Gov. Deal to Hurricane Irma evacuees: Don't go home until it's safe 'This is one where the entire state of Georgia has been affected by this hurricane/tropical storm. And as a result of that, recovery is going to be a little more slow because there are greater territories that have to be covered before anything can be back to a normal environment,” Gov. Nathan Deal said Tuesday.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.