Hurricane Irma: Crew protects Pulse nightclub sign from storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crew visited Orlando's Pulse nightclub on Saturday afternoon to protect the shuttered venue's sign from Hurricane Irma's winds.
On June 12, 2016, the club was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured.
Workers wrapped the iconic sign with a massive tarp.
Jumper cables were drawn taut to fasten the tarp to the sign.
A man then ascended a ladder with a paint roller and a bucket and painted a white "P" on the black tarp, mimicking the sign's appearance.
The onePULSE Foundation, which seeks to build a memorial and a museum, had planned the first of a series of town hall forums for Thursday, but the event was rescheduled for Oct. 9 because of the storm.
Due to #HurricaneIrma the Town Hall Forum has been rescheduled. For more information click here: https://t.co/B7gnu6FQ7w pic.twitter.com/h0oHksDC80— onePULSE Foundation (@onePULSEorg) September 7, 2017
