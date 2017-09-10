Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

Listen now for continuing coverage of Irma’s march across Florida

National
Hurricane Irma: Alligator seen scurrying along city street in Melbourne, Fla.
Hurricane Irma: Alligator seen scurrying along city street in Melbourne, Fla.

Hurricane Irma: Alligator seen scurrying along city street in Melbourne, Fla.
Photo Credit: DEA/G. WRIGHT/De Agostini/Getty Images
File photo of alligator

Hurricane Irma: Alligator seen scurrying along city street in Melbourne, Fla.

MELBOURNE, Fla. -  As Hurricane Irma swept through Florida Sunday, a fire department employee caught sight of a large alligator scurrying along a downtown street in Melbourne.

Melbourne is on Florida’s eastern coast, southeast of Orlando.

The gator eventually pulled himself up to the sidewalk and took off running away, over a grassy area.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding parts of Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. Three people have died and more than a million are without power. Emergency crews in many areas are no longer responding to calls. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  The Budweiser 9/11 tribute ad that aired only once
    The Budweiser 9/11 tribute ad that aired only once
      Note: This story was first published in 2016.  Still reeling from the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, beer maker Budweiser used its iconic clydesdales to pay tribute to the victims. The ad, “Clydesdale Respect,” aired only once Feb. 3, 2002 during Super Bowl XXXVI and featured the horses bowing in the direction of New York City. “As you have heard, this commercial aired only once,” Budweiser officials told Snopes in 2007. “However, we continue to be overwhelmed by the positive response. Anheuser-Busch is proud to be an American beer company and we wanted to express ourselves in respectfully honoring those affected by the events of September 11th We are pleased that the Budweiser Clydesdales were able to deliver our sentiments in a way that has resonated with many Americans.” >> Read more trending stories Company officials needed approval from Congress and Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to KTVI. “We had a helicopter going over the Brooklyn Bridge,” Bob Lachky, a former Budweiser advertising executive told KTVI. “Mayor Giuliani let us into the city -- the only film company of any sort right after 9-11. To actually come into air space with our helicopter to film the Clydesdales ... the hitch coming into Battery Park and it was amazing... just amazing.'   The company did air an edited version of the ad for the 10-year anniversary on Sept. 11, 2011.
  People remember learning of 9/11 tragedies with #WhereWereYou
    People remember learning of 9/11 tragedies with #WhereWereYou
    Sept. 11, 2001 is a historic day in America and around the world.   For many, it felt like the world stood still as they watched or heard about the collapse of the Twin Towers, then the crash into the Pentagon and, finally, the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.  >> Read more trending stories    The day has gone down in history as one of the most tragic days in the country, claiming the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injuring more than two times as many.  On the 15th anniversary of the attacks, in 2016, the hashtag #WhereWereYou surfaced on social media as many people recounted where they learned of the attacks.   Many of the heartbreaking messages convey how people felt. Dozens showed that the attacks happened when many social media users were young and detailed how their families reacted, shaping the gravity of the news.   [View the story '#WhereWereYou' on Storify]
  Early pictures show destruction on Marco Island
    Early pictures show destruction on Marco Island
    Hurricane Irma made its second US landfall on Marco Island in Southwest Florida after making landfall earlier in Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys. Winds were clocked in at 115 mph on Marco Island.  Early pictures show Hurricane Irma’s destruction: (Tweet) Irma’s eye as captured by Marco Island PD: (Picture) Marco Island is just south of Naples where this video was taken: (Video) (Video) Another video purportedly from Marco Island: (Video)
  Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    A suspected tornado has destroyed six mobile homes in Palm Bay, city officials said. At least six mobile homes on Indian River Drive were damaged, but no injuries were reported, officials said.  >> Read more trending news  Before Hurricane Irma gets closer to Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, it will bring tornadoes, wind damage, power outages, according to WFTV’s team of meteorologists.  >>Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out Crews with the National Weather Service will need to go to the neighborhood to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down.  >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is on her way to the neighborhood. Follow her on Twitter, wftv.com and Eyewitness News on Channel 9 for updates. 
