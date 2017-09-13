Listen Live
National
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia

When Power Goes Out, Who Gets It Back First

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia

By: WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  More than 700,000 Georgians remained without power Tuesday night because of Hurricane Irma, which weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Peach State.

Georgia Power reported more than 425,000 customers in the dark. Georgia EMC said it had close to 300,000 customers without power. Both of those numbers are down significantly since the storm hit Monday, when 1.5 million were dealing with an outage.

The numbers are constantly changing as crews work to restore power in many neighborhoods.

“Every region in the state has been affected, and it's going to take time for us to get back to normal in terms of power restoration,” Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers said in a news conference Tuesday.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power. Georgia EMC utilities brought in 3,000 crew members from 13 states to help out.

"We are doing everything we can to restore it," Jackson EMC lineman Jose Salgado said.

“This is where all people within the company really pull together. Everybody has an obligation and duty as a Georgia Power employee and everybody has a storm role and responsibility," Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins told WSB-TV's Aaron Diamant.

Inside the company's command center in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, staff worked to ensure the right resources were in the right places, but Hawkins said this won't be a quick process.

“As we go through today and tomorrow, we will have a better idea about the damage and the estimates. We will be bringing some customers back, but it may take a couple more days; it may take over a week to get customers back on," he said.

Georgia EMC's district engineering coordinator Bennie Bagwell said they're hoping to have all their power restored by Thursday.

If you are a Georgia Power customer, you can check on your outage or report an outage through their outage map on their website. Georgia EMC customers can find more information on their website.

"This is one where the entire state of Georgia has been affected by this hurricane/tropical storm. And as a result of that, recovery is going to be a little more slow because there are greater territories that have to be covered before anything can be back to a normal environment,” Gov. Nathan Deal said Tuesday.

Workers from Utility Lines Construction Services, a Delaware based company, work to restore power on Adair Street, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Decatur, Ga. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
Photos: Irma’s wake of destruction along Georgia, nearby Florida

Photo Credit: Miguel Martinez
Workers from Utility Lines Construction Services, a Delaware based company, work to restore power on Adair Street, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Decatur, Ga. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL
