Hurricane Harvey: There is no shark swimming the streets of Houston

It seems to happen every time there’s a major flood: Someone will post on social media a photo of a shark and say it’s swimming up the highway of whichever city is being inundated by rain.

>> Read more trending news

The photo circulating this time, claiming a shark has been spotted on a Texas highway in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, is fake.

Believe it or not, this is a shark on the freeway in Houston, Texas. #HurricaneHarvy pic.twitter.com/ANkEiEQ3Y6 — Jason Michael (@Jeggit) August 28, 2017

“Believe it or not,” one Twitter user, who claims to be a Scottish journalist and blogger based in Dublin, wrote on the social media platform. He later acknowledged the photo as fake in a blog post, calling it an “accidental ‘fake news’ experiment.”

This isn’t the only rumor being spread during the hurricane. Some are well-intentioned; some are emotional; some are just misleading, and some are kind of funny.

For more hoaxes making their rounds on social media, read the full story on MyAJC.com.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.