LEWISVILLE, Texas - A planned hotel remodel will now help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The Best Western Plus in Lewisville, Texas has been home to some from Houston who were forced from their homes during Hurricane Harvey and the storm’s subsequent flooding, KHOU reported.
For three days, the hotel staff worked with the families and they became more than customers. They became family.
The hotel’s general manager did something unthinkable, but in a good way. He fast-tracked his hotel’s already planned redo and donated nearly ever piece of furniture the hotel had, KHOU reported.
That became every dresser, television, armoire, chair and nightstand. He filled two moving containers that are now parked in the hotel’s parking lot.
Chris Patel, the hotel’s GM, is contacting various groups to help get the furnishings to those who need them, either in new or temporary housing, KHOU reported.
