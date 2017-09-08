Hurricane Harvey: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief

The all held the highest office in the land and all had their own disasters to deal with, now the five living former presidents have joined together to get the help that’s needed to rebuild the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Houston area.

It is called One America Appeal, and it will be used to raise money that’s needed to start the repair and rebuilding process, CNN reported.

In the short video, presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all ask for much-needed financial help for Texas.



President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for One America Appeal. He had earlier announced that he and first lady Melania Trump were donating $1 million from their personal accounts to Harvey relief, CBS News reported.

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot said that it will take about $180 billion for his state to recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, The New York Post reported.

The money raised by One America Appeal will go to victims by using the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and Rebuild Texas Fund via the presidential library foundation of George H.W. Bush, The New York Post reported.

This isn’t the first time the former Commander in Chiefs joined up to raise money after a disaster. Clinton and George W. Bush led an initiative to help victims of the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Clinton and George H.W. Bush also raised money for the 2005 Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina, Variety reported.

