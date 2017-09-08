Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 87
L 77

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

Schools cancelled statewide today as Florida readies for hurricane-force winds Sunday

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 87° L 77°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 77°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 77°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 77°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Hurricane Harvey: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief
Close

Hurricane Harvey: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief

Hurricane Harvey: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief
Photo Credit: Handout/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: In this handout provided by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, former U.S. presidents (L-R) Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and President Barack Obama pose at the opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paul Morse/George W. Bush Presidential Center via Getty Images)

Hurricane Harvey: Former presidents join forces for hurricane relief

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The all held the highest office in the land and all had their own disasters to deal with, now the five living former presidents have joined together to get the help that’s needed to rebuild the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey damaged the Houston area.

>> Read more trending news

It is called One America Appeal, and it will be used to raise money that’s needed to start the repair and rebuilding process, CNN reported.

>>8 tips when donating to Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts

In the short video, presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all ask for much-needed financial help for Texas.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his support for One America Appeal. He had earlier announced that he and first lady Melania Trump were donating $1 million from their personal accounts to Harvey relief, CBS News reported.

>>White House says Donald Trump will donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief 

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot said that it will take about $180 billion for his state to recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, The New York Post reported.

>>Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms

The money raised by One America Appeal will go to victims by using the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and Rebuild Texas Fund via the presidential library foundation of George H.W. Bush, The New York Post reported.

>>George Strait, Beyonce, others to hold Hurricane Harvey relief concert 

This isn’t the first time the former Commander in Chiefs joined up to raise money after a disaster. Clinton and George W. Bush led an initiative to help victims of the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Clinton and George H.W. Bush also raised money for the 2005 Asian tsunami and Hurricane Katrina, Variety reported.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Man shot at Miami International Airport
    Man shot at Miami International Airport
    A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report. >> Read more trending news With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR. The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.
  • Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, killing at least two people and triggering a tsunami, CNN reported. The Associated Press reported that five people were killed, including two children in Tabasco state. >> Read more trending news The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported. A tsunami has been confirmed in Mexico, CNN reported, with one wave coming in at 2.3 feet, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center's verified account. The USGS has reported multiple aftershocks, including four with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude. The main quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS. It was a particularly shallow quake, according to USGS geophysicist Jana Pursely. 'The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,' Pursely told CNN. 'I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.' Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told Foro TV that there have been reports of damage, including hospitals that have lost power and buildings with collapsed roofs, CNN reported. Schools will be canceled Friday, he said. Authorities said they were evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to the tsunami alert, the AP reported.
  • Photo shows golfers finish their round as Oregon wildfire rages behind them
    Photo shows golfers finish their round as Oregon wildfire rages behind them
    A golf course on the Washington-Oregon boarder shared a photo by Kristi McCluer Wednesday of golfers finishing their round as a massive wildfire burned behind them. >> Read more trending news “Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!” the Beacon Rock Golf Course wrote on a Facebook post. Its next post acknowledged the gravity of the fire and its impact on Oregon residents. “View from the Clubhouse,” administrators wrote. “Viewing the magnitude of the fire and thinking of how many people will be affected and for a long time. So thankful no lives lost.” On Tuesday, fires in Eagle Creek and Indian Creek merged. Fire crews are now treating the two as one incident. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 5 percent contained. Late Tuesday night, Oregon fire crews said they had been able to spare historic Multnomah Falls Lodge from the advancing fire. The lodge was built in 1925. Over the weekend, more than 100 hikers were trapped by the Eagle Creek Fire overnight along a popular hiking trail. Rescue crews were able to safely transport all of the hikers off the trail. One hiker was taken out by ambulance to be treated for exhaustion and dehydration. The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire was human-caused and is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.
  • Equifax data breach: What to know
    Equifax data breach: What to know
    Credit reporting and technology company Equifax had data compromised in what it said was a cybersecurity incident that affected 143 million customers in the U.S. >> Read more trending news Here is what you need to know about the incident: ﻿Equifax learned of the incident in July 2017. ﻿The breach occurred from mid-May through July 2017. According to the FAQ on a website the company created to provide customers with information on the hack, Equifax found out about the breach July 29. The company said it “acted immediately to stop the intrusion and conduct a forensic review.” The company says the situation has been contained. ﻿Birth dates, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers and addresses are among the information accessed. Equifax said that in some instances, driver’s license numbers were also accessed by hackers. Some personal information from UK and Canadian residents was also accessed. ﻿Consumers can enroll in free identity theft protection and credit monitoring. ﻿Equifax has offered free credit monitoring for a year through its subsidiary TrustedID Premier. According Equifax, the credit monitoring service also provides Social Security monitoring, a credit report lock, credit report and identity theft insurance. ﻿Consumers can go to EquifaxSecurity2017.com to find out if their information was impacted by the breach.At the website, consumers can click the “check potential impact link and enter their last name and the last six digits of their social security number. The consumer will get a message alerting them whether or not their data was compromised.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.