Nearly three hundred tow truck drivers came to Boston for a unique procession for a young boy who died earlier this month.

Brayden Kelly was only 6 years old when he was pulled from a friend's pool on Trenton Street on August 17. Like most kids his age, Brayden loved trucks.

After being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital for several days, he passed away.

>> Read more trending news

On Sunday afternoon, the trucks did a two-mile loop around the city, passing by Brayden's wake. Despite being an unusual procession, it was a fitting tribute to the young boy.

Drivers came from all over Massachusetts for the procession, and some even drove from other states.

"Completely and totally unimaginable. I have no words myself," said David Duff, of Todisco Towing. "They lost a family member. We're all family, you gotta make sure you show them some support."

Brayden's name was on the door of the Boston Police tow truck. With flashing lights, they passed by the funeral home where the family was attending Brayden's wake.

"They're trying to get out of this dark spot in their lives. They got something to fall back on. We're all here for them," Duff said.

Some of these drivers and their trucks will be back out on Monday morning for Brayden's funeral.

MORE:

>> Young boy on life support after being pulled from East Boston pool

>> Family of boy who drowned in East Boston sharing message