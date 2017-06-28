Hugh Jackman hits big top with ‘The Greatest Showman’

Listen Live
National
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hugh Jackman has retired the claws of Wolverine and is returning to the stage, partially.

Jackman is staring as P.T. Barnum in a new movie musical and biopic, “The Greatest Showman.”

The first trailer dropped Wednesday.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day. Along with Jackman, it stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya.

Jackman has appeared on the stage and in big screen movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, “Les Miserables.” He has also hosted the Tony awards four times and won for his role as Peter Allen in “The Boy from Oz.”

"The Greatest Showman” will be released less than a year after the Barnum and Bailey Circus closed.

The final show was performed in front of a sold-out crowd in New York in May.

