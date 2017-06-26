One of the most popular apps on iTunes and Google Play has a new feature raising safety concerns.

>> Read more trending news

Snap Map allows users to share their exact location on Snapchat.

>> RELATED: Snapchat introduces location-sharing with Snap Map

The new feature on Snapchat allows people to see where other users are as long as the application is open.

Some people said they think Snapchat has crossed the privacy line.

"It's making me feel like my privacy is gone," Snapchat user Jacob Schloth said.

Snapchat recently launched Snap Map, allowing users to share their current location on a map.

Gina Norman said she’s worried about people seeing her children’s exact location.

"Not everyone needs to know where they are, and they don't know who is looking at their Snapchat," Norman said.

However, some said Snap Map is a great tool for parents to have.

"It would be good for the parents to know where their kids are going," Sandy Slater said.

Another concern for parents is that this new feature could lead to bullying.

"If someone has some kind of trouble with you, they can find where you are through that and bring the trouble to you," Norman said.

ActionNewsJax.com law and safety expert Dale Carson said Snap Map could make it easier for child predators to track victims, and even adults should be concerned about stalkers.

"Dangerous people will use this to their advantage. It's another tool to have access to our children and adults," Carson said.

You can disable the feature by going into settings and turning on the ghost mode, which doesn't allow anyone to see your location.