How disasters affect schoolchildren for years afterward

Brevard County: Brevard County Solid Waste Management will resume regularly scheduled curbside trash and recycling collection on Tuesday, and private contractors will begin to survey Hurricane Irma’s local damage for debris removal, officials said. “Beginning today, Tuesday, Sept. 12, Waste Management, Inc., the County's franchised solid waste collector resumed a normal collection schedule for household garbage, recycling, and containerized yard waste,” according to a press release. “The County's disaster debris contractors will soon begin collection of loose piles of yard waste, including tree limbs, branches and limbs, along with construction debris such as roofing shingles, fencing and lumber.” For storm debris collection, officials gave residents the following instructions: Keep yard waste separate from construction debris in curbside piles; do not use bags for yard waste; cut trees and branches into 4-foot lengths when possible; and do not put piles of debris on top of storm drains. Residents can call Waste Management to schedule the removal of washing machines, refrigerators, freezers and other appliances. Beginning Tuesday morning, the County's Central Disposal Facility in Cocoa, the Sarno Road Landfill and Transfer Station in Melbourne and Mockingbird Way Mulching Facility in Titusville will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Saturday for those who wish to drop off their trash and debris. DeLand: Trash pickup will resume Tuesday on a holiday schedule. If trash was scheduled for Monday, trash will be picked up Tuesday, city officials said. Storm debris should be placed in between the right-of-way and the sidewalk. A date and time has not been announced for the pickup, however, it should not be piled in the road, officials said. Orange County: Dates and times have not been announced yet. Information will be here. Winter Park: Downed trees should be reported to 407-599-3494 or messagecenter@cityofwinterpark.org. The city is working on a pickup schedule for storm debris. In the meantime, place debris piles at the curb in the public right of way. Do not place debris in the street or block sidewalks, officials said. Regular household trash and recycling begins Tuesday. Small tree debris placed in cans and bags will be pickd up Wednesday. Regular household trash and trash will be picked up again Thursday and Friday. More information can be found here.
