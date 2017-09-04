Listen Live
National
How are hurricanes categorized?
How are hurricanes categorized?
Photo Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Luis Perez watches waves crash again a jetty in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

How are hurricanes categorized? Here’s a quick look.

First, what is a hurricane?A hurricane is a rotating low-pressure weather system.The system is born as an area of disturbed weather usually in the Atlantic Ocean. If the conditions are right, the system organizes thunderstorms to create a sort of heat pump to draw fuel from the warm ocean waters. Tropical systems gain strength by drawing heat from the air and sending it upward to be released through condensation of water vapor in thunderstorms.

As these storms move across the ocean or in and around the Gulf of Mexico, they can grow stronger. 

When a system has sustained winds of 39 mph, it is classified as a tropical depression. When the winds reach 39 mph or higher, the depression becomes a tropical storm and is given a name.
At 74 mph, the system is a hurricane.

What is the Saffir-Simpson scale and what does it have to do with hurricanes?The Saffir-Simpson scale categorizes hurricanes by wind strength.The tropical system is assigned a category depending on its wind speed. Here are the categories, the wind speeds and what those winds will likely do once the system makes landfall.

Category 1 – 74 to 95 mph: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to the roof, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2 – 96 to 110 mph: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3 – 111-129 mph: Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes. (Category 3 storms and above are considered major hurricanes).

Category 4 – 130-156 mph: Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5 – 157 or higher: Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months. 

Here is a video that shows the increasing level of damage in each category.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man accused of kidnapping 11 year old girl, held on no bail
    Man accused of kidnapping 11 year old girl, held on no bail
    A Lake County man who originally sparked an Amber alert is being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.   50 year old Darrell Mills is accused of kidnapping and raping an 11 year old family member.   Deputies said Mills took the girl from a home on Elderton Drive in Apopka Sunday morning. A family member told investigators she saw Mills dragging the naked victim, who was screaming and crying, into a wooded area.   A neighbor later alerted deputies of the girls location.   Mills face charges of kidnapping and sexual battery on a minor.   Mills has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1989. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for felony charges related to grand theft of a vehicle in 1996.   Mills also pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into the jail and escape in 1996, records show.   His driver's license was also suspended for a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in 1996, court records show.   Since the case is so old, paperwork filed as part of the cases won't be available until the clerk of court's office reopens Tuesday.
  • Don’t wait! Prepare now for Hurricane Irma
    Don’t wait! Prepare now for Hurricane Irma
    With Hurricane Irma’s impacts on Florida uncertain, there is still one thing certain: the time to prepare is now. Anyone from Florida who has been through a hurricane before has seen the story play out: some people wait until the last few days to prepare and find stores barren and empty of essential supplies.  As part of our Hurricane Guide, News 96.5 WDBO has already created helpful food and supply lists that Floridians should use to prepare for a hurricane. Here’s what you should either have or considering getting: Non-perishable Basic Foods Baby food and formula Bottled water – 2 gallons per person per day and 1 gallon of water per pet per day Bread Canned meats, pasta, fruits, vegetables, puddings, soups High energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, jelly, cookies, cereals, crackers, dried fruit, trail mix Ice Instant coffee/tea Pet food Powdered milk Special dietary foods Sports drinks and individually packaged juice Sugar, powdered creamer, salt and pepper   Basic Supply Items Cash Batteries Flashlight Candles Weather radio Cell phone/charger/car charger Gasoline Portable grill Charcoal Lighter fluid Propane Disposable dishes/utensils/cups Paper towels Aluminum foil Ice chest Bleach Rope Generator Duct tape Scissors Utility knife First aid kit Hand sanitizer/wipes Blankets Pet food/toys News 96.5 WDBO host Joe Kelley is already showing off what he bought ahead of Hurricane Irma, including two gas canisters to fill up for his home generator. (Facebook post) Right now Hurricane Irma is a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean Islands.  It’s expected to continue gaining strength and could become a category 4 on Tuesday.  The National Hurricane Center is advising the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Domonican Republic, Haiti and the Leeward Islands to monitor Irma’s progress. (Governor Scott tweet)
  • OCSO: Man carjacks 72-year-old woman, leads deputies on chase
    OCSO: Man carjacks 72-year-old woman, leads deputies on chase
    A 43-year-old man is in custody after deputies say he carjacked a woman after she offered to give him a ride, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Todd Erskine unsuccessfully tried to carjack an 82-year-old woman in the Home Depot parking lot at 7022 West Colonial Drive around 3:15 p.m., deputies said. After failing in that attempt, Erskine solicited a ride from a 72-year-old woman in a different part of the parking lot. Deputies said Erskine told the woman that he needed help as he got into her 2006 Sienna minivan. 'Something about his daughter being sick or something and he needed to go to her, and, so, she was going to take him,' the victim's daughter Andrea said. The victim drove Erskine for about 10 minutes following his instructions turn by turn, deputies said. When she reached the intersection of Elm Drive and Pinedale Avenue, Erskine ordered the woman out of the vehicle. When she refused, he hit her across the face with a gun and forced her out, investigators said. Erskine is accused of driving away while the victim was still holding onto the minivan, deputies said. Deputies then pursued the van on the 408, catching up with it near the Hiawassee Exit. Erskine faces charges of carjacking, deputies said. The victim was seriously injured in the carjacking, her daughter told Channel 9. 'She just was being nice and she was trying to help someone, and it backfired on her,' Andrea said. 'She's stable. She's going to be OK, but she needs surgery and, so, let's just keep her in prayer because God's not done with her yet.' Erskine was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. style='border:1px solid black;' width='100%'>
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Kissimmee
    Man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Kissimmee
    An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman, the Kissimmee Police Department said Monday. The shooting was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on North Forrest Avenue near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, police spokeswoman Stacie Miller said. Read: Girl shot, killed in Kissimmee, police say Police said they found Tyanna Milagros Velasquez in a bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives identified Nicolas Rincon as a person of interest, Miller said. He was found with a gun near the home and was taken into custody, she said. Read: Police seek to ID possible witness after skimmer found in Kissimmee ATM 'The serial number on the firearm had been altered,' Miller said. Rincon was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being jailed without bail. No other details were given. Deputies: Men posed as law enforcement before killing Kissimmee man
